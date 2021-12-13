The Spanish volcano “reversed” violently, after 85 days, the lava is still flowing non-stop.

Spanish volcano “eruption” – December 13. metro Status Report Cumber Vega volcano On the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands Spain that has continued to erupt since September.

Even after 85 days, hot lava is still pouring out of the craters and craters of the volcano. Again, there is no indication that it will end any time soon. It is also considered the longest volcanic eruption in the history of La Palma.

Sunday’s report said the Jumper Vega volcano was slightly active several days ago, but it suddenly had another violent eruption. There was a continuous trembling explosion and a long speck of soot emanated in the sky.

Mariano Hernandez, a high-ranking government official on the island of La Palma. She said Spanish volcanologists had previously estimated that the eruption would last about three months, but they could not say when it would end. And that the volcano is still active periodically, during the day of December 11-12, there were 24 earthquakes, but they are not so severe that people felt tremors.

For the damage caused by the eruption of the Jomper Vega volcano in the past three months. More than 3,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed and some 7,000 people were forced to evacuate. And lava flow covering an area of ​​more than 6250 rays

