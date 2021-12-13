A mining farm with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7000 was discovered, raising suspicions that the effective hash rate exceeded 3 TH/s.

Believe it or not, a mining farm with next-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics cards and AMD Radeon RX 7000 series has been discovered in Flexpool.

Usually, mining farms from hundreds to thousands of graphics cards run in parallel with the encrypted gold, but this particular setup is too cool to actually be..

A mining farm equipped with the next generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card and AMD Radeon RX 7000 has been discovered, and the mining speed is said to exceed 3 TH/s.

There is no way to verify that this mining farm actually has NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards, but it is currently up and running. Three active workers are associated with this mining account: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti (overclocked test), AMD Radeon RX 7000 (OC test), AMD Radeon RX 7000 (control test).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti workers deliver an estimated 1.2-1.3TH/s. By the way, the GeForce RTX 3090 card produces about 110-120MH / s. To get a hash rate of 1.2-1.3TH/sec, you need to setup at least 10,000 RTX 3090s.

The Workers tab doesn’t show how many graphics cards are running in the setup, but it’s definitely not the only one. The AMD Radeon RX 7000 controller test averages 657.3GHz/s, and the Radeon RX 7000 overclocked test gives a hash rate of 580GHz/s.

By combining this mining farm, the Ethereum mining hash rate is 3.91TH/s, and the current average value is 2.47TH/s.

Based on this average hash rate, a mining farm can produce 5 ETH for every 3 hours, with monthly payments in excess of 4 million USD.

The value of a single transaction is approximately $20,000 (every 3 hours). An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPU will be included in the next generation gaming lineup and is expected to be available at the end of 2022.

The mining farm we saw this time got involved 12 days ago and has already raised the network difficulty to PH 11.

But if that’s the case, the next generation of NVIDIA and AMD will be devoured by new miners hungry for mass cryptocurrency mining.

Explanation:

The end of the money cult

A mining farm has been discovered that may use RTX4090Ti or RDNA3.

Both are exact levels of whether or not something is real (enough to be used in mining), so I think it’s probably something wrong, but I thought it was the end of the money cult, so I’ll take it.

I recently stopped picking up articles related to mining.

But this time it’s a story that can’t be ignored, so I’ll write it for now.

Speaking of the improbable, I think it’s a potential story.

The cult of money has become widespread in recent years, and with the power of gold, the rules can be easily distorted.

In my opinion, I think there will be an antiemetic, but when I hear about mining-related stories, I think it’s okay.

The rules don’t matter as long as you get the money.

I get the impression that all the people involved in mining farms are like this.

What happens if humans continue to act without morals and ethics?

It’s such an interesting demo site.

It seems that Sodom and Gomorrah have been revived in the cyberspace of the modern age.