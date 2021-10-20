The President of Korea rides a fighter to the exhibition

President Moon Jae-in appeared in the cockpit of the FA-50 fighter plane that landed at the airport on the outskirts of Seoul, where the ADEX 2021 defense exhibition will be held.

“The goal of building a strong national defense force is to consolidate peace,” South Korean President Moon Jae-in said today, after sitting in a fighter plane for the Seoul International Air and Defense Exhibition (Seoul International Air and Defense Exhibition). 2021, one of the biggest defensive events in Asia.

President Moon Jae-in in the cockpit of an FA-50 fighter today. Photo: Yonhap.

The plane that brought the South Korean president to the event was a domestic two-seater FA-50 fighter, piloted by the Korean Air Force. “I can feel the great power of the FA-50, a fighter line developed by Korea,” he said.

ADEX 2021 opens just a day after North Korea tested a new generation of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week criticized South Korea’s efforts to boost defense capabilities, describing them as “undermining the military balance in the region and increasing danger and instability.”

The exhibition was held from October 19 to October 22 in Seongnam, south of Seoul, with the participation of more than 440 companies from 28 countries. About 300 government and military officials from 45 countries attended the event.

Phu Anh (Continued Reuters)