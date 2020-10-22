The Pokémon Sword and Shield beta leak is unprecedented

Nintendo’s safety is like Swiss cheese in 2020, leaving a number of leaks showing early releases of classic games. However, most of what we’ve seen before has titles that are years if not decades. But now, the internet has got its hands on the apparent development of the recent Nintendo Switch game.

According to several hackers, what is being circulated now stems from the same source for all other Pokémon leaks this year – a hacker who broke into Nintendo’s servers in 2018. This latest version, which first started appearing on the 4chan web forum, contains a copy of Pokemon Sword And the shield It dates back to March 2018. Many of these screenshots have been taken to social media sites by people not involved in the hack.

One of the first things noticeable in the design, which the hackers got into playable state of mid-October, is that it contains many Pokemon who weren’t in the final game. Legends like Rayquaza can be seen in placeholder art, while in-game models feature severed creatures like Greninja and Ekans in battle and wandering in the wilderness, as you can see in the tweets below by YouTuber Lewchube. Previously, there was a lot of controversy about which creatures in the feed went into the game, although Game Freak has worked to fill the list with expansions.

– However, the title screen is clearly a mockup of art. This appears to be designed without the Pokedex in mind, and both Mega Evolution (Primal Reversion) as well as variations (Dark-Arceus and Autumn Sawsbuck) exist. This sounds like a pre-crisis building pic.twitter.com/knLFKIhd6w – Lewtwo (Lewchube) October 21, 2020

– Gym / stadium battle models seem to have been completed early. The user interface is quite different and the models seem to have a lot of issues.

– The red / blue colors indicate that the Shield / Zamazenta was pre-planned at this point, but I think that’s standard now. pic.twitter.com/AhfI0Dg7qx – Lewtwo (Lewchube) October 21, 2020

Notably, many of these severed monsters do not display properly in this game build, and they sometimes appear with technical obstacles such as blurry animations and sound effects. Twitch Streamer running a trial version briefly experienced game crashes more than once. All this to him Led depositors to believe This game might have some pocket monsters cut out of it Sword And the shield For improvement purposes.

Nintendo did not respond in time to the press.

Inexplicably, there is also an artistic origin that shows a more feminine version of the Rotom:

People have also found alternate versions of in-game music, like this battle-themed hype:

Most of the finds, however, seem to be a mixture of slightly different UI elements, blockmesh layouts, developer menus, placeholder art, and other details that might only interest the fanatic.

– Inside a gym?

Early Route 7 and Halbury. Galar Mine No. 2 not present yet and immediately relocates to Nice Lol (A reminder at this point in the thread that I’m not the one to play it, let alone own it) pic.twitter.com/bxkonSC9Lm – Lewtwo (Lewchube) October 21, 2020

– Torfield

– TM position appears to be the same?

– Milo’s Gym has no design at all unlike Nessa, but it looks like the part of the field is completely leveled. The crowds are also animated, and they were the first to see us / they likely worked on it. pic.twitter.com/OR7zSQRMpO – Lewtwo (Lewchube) October 21, 2020

There is nothing pioneering in the intrinsic details of it – but even so, there is some dread and discomfort about the fact that this exists at all. Nintendo is famous as a rule, and if the public is given any kind of behind-the-scenes look at the company’s projects, it tends to be organized. The 2020 leaks are nothing but polished.

On a more philosophical level, two of the hackers and depositors I spoke to about this said society feels a little uncomfortable because the leak is about a modern game that people are still playing. It was easier to justify the importance of preserving the history behind the famous old games found in the so-called Gigaleak, however Sword And the shield It is way much newer. For lightness, Sword And the shield It will get a new expansion at the end of October, so the game’s release cycle is not over yet.