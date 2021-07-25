The plague pushed the English to live on water

The low cost, the clean air, the serenity and the ability to hear the chirping of birds prompted many Englishmen to take to the boats – among kayaks and flocks of ducklings in the kingdom’s vast network of canals. “We felt like we were getting our lives back,” said a technical consultant who moved with his partner to live on the water.
On a rainy June morning, a houseboat swayed over the waters of the Oxford Canal outside the small village of Little Burton. Several days ago, this perfect corner northwest of London was home to Rachel Bruce and her partner Chris Hall. As the wind blows through the fields overlooking the boat house, 31-year-old Bruce realizes it’s time to find a new home. sidewalk. channel center. The boat advances at a brisk pace between the iron gates and the steel between the cabins. A flock of ducklings floats in the water in the form of an arrow. The boats pass the boat quickly. Yellow daffodils peek through the tall grass. In her words, she indicates their decision to leave…