Thriller “Old Men” tops the box office in the United States and Canada

The film M. Night Shyamalan’s new fantasy “Old Men” hit the US and Canadian box office with $16.5 million in its opening weekend in theaters, according to preliminary numbers from Exhibitor Relations released Sunday.

The American director’s movie “The Sixth Sense” tells the story of a family stranded on a beach where vacationers are aging rapidly.

“Viejo,” starring Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps, has surpassed its premiere this weekend as “Snake Eyes,” the new installment of the “GI Joe” saga that raised $13.35 million Friday through Sunday.

In third place was “Black Widow” with $11.6 million (154.8 million in three weeks of forecast).

They are followed by:

4 – “Space Jam: A New Legacy” $9.6 million ($51.3 million in two weeks)

5 – “Fast and Furious 9” 4.6 million (163.3 million in five weeks)

6 – “Escape Room 2” 3.4 million (16 million in two weeks)

7 – “A Boss In Diapers 2: Family Business” 2.7 million (50.1 million in 4 weeks)

8. “The Forever Purge” 2.3 million (40.3 million in 4 weeks).

9 – “A Silent Place: Part Two” 1.25 million (157.5 million in nine weeks).

10 – “Roadrunner” 830,000 (3.7 million in two weeks)

bfm-fff / vgr / yo / mr