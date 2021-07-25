Snapdragon 895, 67W, and a next-generation Samsung OLED display. First details about Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro

The first details about the Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro smartphones have surfaced on the web, which are expected to debut early next year. The data is not confirmed in any way, it belongs to the category of rumors, but at the same time it does not look like the imagination of an unknown person from the inside and detached from reality.

This is what the Redmi K40 looks like. But what will the Redmi K50 look like – the question now

The Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro are credited with Qualcomm’s next generation flagship. It is currently referred to as Snapdragon 895. The Redmi K40 is based on the Snapdragon 870, and the Redmi K40 Pro uses the Snapdragon 888, so at least the Redmi K50 Pro should have a high-end next-generation Qualcomm SoC processor. So far, the only question is in its designation, but traditionally, many whistleblowers call it Snapdragon 895.

The Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro are also attributed to the new generation Samsung OLED displays E5 and support 67W charging. The current flagships use 33W charging, but on the new models it will definitely be more powerful, and most likely it will reach the level of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra (that is, the same 67W). As for the screens, current models already use the Samsung AMOLED E3 higher matrix, so the move to the E5 panel also makes perfect sense. Of course, the Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro will receive improved cameras, but there are no details on this part yet.