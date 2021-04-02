The new list of countries with high epidemic risks. Those coming to Romania from these countries must be placed in quarantine / Turkey, Ukraine and Croatia – included in the yellow list – essential

On Friday, the National Emergency Committee (CNSU) adopted a new “yellow list” for countries with high epidemic risks, as those coming from these areas are forced to quarantine at home / declared location for 14 days.

The updated list includes countries such as Hungary, the Republic of Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Poland, France, Italy, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Sweden, and newly introduced Turkey, Ukraine, Armenia, and Croatia.



Thus, on the yellow list of 43 countries or territories, CNSU also provides a cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants.

State / region / territory – cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 population *

Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba – 2048.0

Wallis and Futuna – 1671.7

Curaçao – 1585.6

Estonia – 1364.1

San Marino – 1222.0

Hungary – 1196.9

The Czech Republic – 1069.3

Jordan – 1029.9

Montenegro – 1027.5

Serbia – 999.5

Poland – 923.2

Andorra – 819.1

Aruba – 817.7

Uruguay – 769.3

Bulgaria – 722.1

France – 704.0

Macedonia de Nord – 688.4

Sweden – 687.1

Bermuda – 635.9

Lebanon – 624.3

Bahrain – 607.1

Bosnia and Herzegovina – 605.7

Kosovo – 597.4

Slovenia – 591.0

Seychelles – 578.6

Cyprus – 560.8

Palestine – 555.6

Netherlands – 553.6

Belgium – 547.5

Republic of Moldova – 546.8

Italy – 518.0

Brazil – 495.9

Austria – 481.3

Chile – 461.7

Luxembourg – 459.7

Monaco – 459.4

Kuwait – 439.7

Turkey – 434.4

Ukraine – 422.7

Paraguay – 406.7

Armenia – 406.3

Croatia – 402.8

South Africa ** – 27.0

* (Data published by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday 1 April 2021 for the period from 15 to 28 March 2021)

** After detection of rotation of some variants of SARS-CoV-2 in humans with higher transmission.