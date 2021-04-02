AirBaltic is expanding its ability to buy airline tickets in various cryptocurrencies

Now, in cooperation with service provider BitPay, airBaltic offers the possibility to purchase tickets on the airline’s website in other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin Cash, Ether, and Dogecoin.

“As an innovative airline, we are always trying to look for opportunities to improve the customer experience, starting with the ticketing process. In recent years, more than 1,000 customers have used the cryptocurrency payment method, which might not sound like much, but it also offers passengers a unique and hard-to-find payment option. It is nowhere else, says AirBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.

Ticket prices on the airline’s website are in euros. When airBaltic customers pay for their flight, the BitPay payment system operator automatically converts the cryptocurrencies into Euros at the current exchange rate. AirBaltic does not receive payments in cryptocurrency. The availability of payments made in other digital currencies depends on the cryptocurrency wallet the customer is using.

AirBaltic accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and four US dollar cryptocurrencies (GUSD, USDC, PAX and BUSD) as payment for tickets purchased on airbaltic.com. Payment in cryptocurrency is available when purchasing airBaltic GREEN tickets. There are no transaction fees for payments, and this payment option is available for flights booked at least five days before the scheduled departure time.