The Netflix Show Trailer Has Been Released With Nicolas Cage

History of Swear Words is the new comedy series from Netflix that will be released on January 5, 2021. The satirical show with the extraordinary protagonist, Nicolas Cage, will be a journey around the origin of some of the most common profane words in the upcoming English language narrated by the American actor, humorously, in six episodes Each is 20 minutes long.

Department Lyrics History: trama e cast

Nicolas Cage will interview some historians and linguists on the subject in question but also with famous actors who will tell tales about the use of this type of language on stage. This show promises to be fun and entertaining and will see additional names include Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isia Waitlock Junior.

Are you curious to learn more about this comedy? Well, all that’s left is to watch the official trailer released today by the crew of the California broadcast giant.

The History of the Alliance’s Word: The Official Trailer



