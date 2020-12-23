The capital increase oversubscribed significantly on December 23, 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NanoRepro AG / Keyword (s): Increase Capital / Corporate Actions

NanoRepro AG: Significant capital increase in IPO

23.12.2020 / 09:11 CET / CEST

Marburg, December 23, 2020. NanoRepro AG (symbol: NN6) has put in full cash capital increase announced on 27 November with subscription rights for shareholders. The underwriting of the capital increase was greatly exceeded.

As part of the capital increase, the company’s share capital will be increased by up to 2,640,000.00 € against cash contributions by issuing up to 2,640,000 new non-nominal bearer shares of value up to € 11,970,703.00. The new shares are entitled to a dividend from January 1, 2020.

The new shares were offered to shareholders of NanoRepro AG as part of an indirect subscription with a subscription ratio of 3.53: 1 from December 8 to 22, 2020 at 12 noon. 3.53 old shares entitle the holder to purchase a new share. In order to determine this subscription percentage, one of the shareholders agreed to waive the subscription right to an equivalent number of the old shares. The right to subscribe to fractional amounts has been excluded. During the subscription period, the shareholders were able to purchase the new shares at a subscription price of 3.03 euros per share.

The offering was intended only for the current shareholders of the company. The new shares that were not purchased by the shareholders under the legal right of subscription were offered to selected investors as part of a private placement with a subscription price of € 3.03 per new share. In total, approximately 50% of the shares were acquired from existing shareholders, and the remainder was issued to select investors as part of the private placement.

Net issue proceeds of approx. The 7.96 million euros will mainly be used to fund the primary and medium commodities for the rapid Corona tests. Additionally, NanoRepro plans to invest in scientific studies on the validity of rapid tests. In addition, more product innovations will be funded in the area of ​​”Corona Test”.

The new shares for trading on the stock exchange will be listed on the main board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after the implementation of the capital increase has been entered into the commercial registry.

NanoRepro AG

