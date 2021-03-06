The movie “The Crown” won 4 awards

In the TV and movie categories, “The Crown” was the night’s biggest winner with four awards. There were awards for Best Drama Series, for Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles in Best Male TV Dramatic Role, for Emma Corinne as Princess Diana in the same female category, and for Gillian Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher and The Globe wins Best TV Supporting Role.

The series is running on Netflix, one of the biggest award winners. With “The Queen’s Gambit,” the service is also presenting the best short series of the year. Anya Taylor Joy plays a chess genius in her and won Best Actress in a Miniseries. In both categories, the German drama “Unorthodox” by director Maria Schrader, starring Shira Haas in the title role, came out empty-handed. Best Comedy Series was Sheets Creek, a kind-hearted Canadian series that has already won a record number of awards at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Also on Netflix is ​​”I Care a Lot,” in which lead actress Rosamund Pike won Best Female in a Comedy Film as a Fraudulent Attorney, and “The Black Bottom of Ma Rainey’s” by lead actor Chadwick. the death. Of Cancer won Best Actor in a Drama Series in August. His widow Taylor Simon Ledward accepted a crying Golden Globe Award.

Chloe Chow’s Road, Nomadland, won a Golden Globe for Best Drama. This was announced, Monday evening, by the Foreign Press Association. Chow also won the film’s directorial trophy, only as the second woman in the history of the award, which was first awarded in 1944. In the film, which is based on a non-fiction book, she tells the story of a 60-year-old – a woman who, after the death of her husband, remained standing on her feet In precarious jobs like a modern dress on a trailer across the United States.

In the comedy category, he won the satirical “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (German movie: Borat Connection) with British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, also winner of the Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy. As in 2006, the Briton traveled across the United States, engaging in conversations with people and engaging them in funny or sometimes revealing situations. It also brought him his first appearance in a Borat award.

12-year-old German Helena Zingel was left empty handed at the awards ceremony. Nominated in the “Best Supporting Actress” category for Western “World News”. The student went to award the award via a direct link from Berlin. The trophy went to Jodi Foster (58) for her supporting role in the Mauritanian political film “The Mauritanian”.

American actress and singer Andra Day (36), who embodies jazz singer Billie Holiday in “USA v Billie Holiday”, won the Best Dramatic Actress award.

In the “Best Non-British Film” category, he won US director Lee Isaac Chung Minari’s family drama, capitalizing on his experience as the son of South Korean immigrants in rural Arkansas, USA. Films from Italy, France and Denmark, among other countries, participated in the “Minari” race, which was mainly filmed in Korean.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this time celebration was largely hypothetical and candidates were handled from locations around the world. Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the concert from separate stages in California and New York.

The Golden Globe Award has been awarded for the 78th time in Beverly Hills and New York. Only 90 international journalists who have worked extensively in Hollywood decide the HFPA Awards in 25 film and television categories.

The association this year has come under fire for its unclear membership criteria. The Los Angeles Times also previously reported that the jury members were only white. During the award ceremony, several HFPA members promised that blacks would also be accepted in the future. More than 9,000 directors vote for the Academy Awards. The Oscars are slated to take place on April 25th. Barbara Munker and Christian Wahrenbach dpa