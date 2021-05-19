The most shocking movie plus one hot movie redeemable on Netflix for an evening of passion and suspense

Netflix is ​​always giving out sentiments. This may be the reason why it has now reached the record number of 200 million subscribers worldwide.

On Netflix all tastes can be satisfied, you are spoiled for choice. In fact, this is probably exactly the reason why it always takes so long to decide which movie to watch, that it really is time to go to bed.

On Netflix there are not only TV series, but in fact we can also find movies that have, for one reason or another, celebrated unforgettable moments in the cinema. It is for this reason that we cannot fail to know them.

So we picked 3 very popular movies that were causing a lot of noise. This is a true cult, each one of its kind.

That is why everyone should know and see it. Let’s find out right away what movie we are talking about. Here are the most shocking movies plus one hot movie to recover from on Netflix for an evening of passion and suspense.

Afraid

“The Exorcist” or “The Exorcist” is one of the scariest movies of all time. A beautiful 12-year-old girl transforms into a monster when Satan takes control of her. The story is exciting and engaging, but also extremely painful.

It is a movie that brought the school to issues being addressed for the first time on the big screen. He won two awards OscarIn addition to other prizes. We should see A, even if we do so already.

psychology

Those who have already seen it cannot remain indifferent to this masterpiece: “Shutter Island”. The work of Mr. Martin Scorsese, the film was brilliantly interpreted by Leonardo DiCaprio.

If Leonardo’s presence wasn’t enough to convince us, then we must know that in this movie nothing is as it seems.

The protagonist faces himself and his psychological problems, and the ending will be truly horrific.

sensuality

We come to one of the sagas that has become a real phenomenon in recent years. We are talking about “50 shades of gray”, “50 colors of blacks” and reds.

It all starts with the sensory relationship between the student and the billionaire businessman, with a very special agreement between the two at the center. To find out, to appreciate or avoid it.

