Gabriel Sousa competes in Switzerland

Modified Athletics. Looking forward to the Olympic Games

Riogan competed in the Swiss Grand Prix, finishing 23rd in the 800-meter test. This Sunday, he is competing in the 100 meters, the test in which he qualified for Tokyo 2021.

With the aim of achieving preparation, for the Paralympic Games to be held on August 24 in Tokyo, Ryogan Gabriel Sousa appeared on Saturday, in the Grand Prix of the modified Athletics Championships, which is being held in Nottwil, Switzerland.

Rioja is one of the six representatives of the modified athletics national team, which started the European Tour, with this competition the first challenge.

Within the framework of Opening Day, Sosa competed in the 800-meter test for the T54 class, finishing twenty-third place, after a time of 1.51.27. In the first test, another Argentine actor appeared, Alejandro Maldonado, who finished 25th, with a time of 1.57.28.

On Sunday, Ryujan Sosa will continue his participation in the Notoil competition, where he will appear in the 400 meters and 100 meters competition, in which he achieved the Tokyo classification, after achieving the bronze medal in the American Paraban Games in Lima 2019.