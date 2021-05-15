The media learned of Trump’s plans to receive discounts from subscribers’ social networks :: Politics :: RBC

The former president is looking for a new platform to reach out to supporters and expects social networks to pay him to attract new users, writes WSJ

Donald Trump

(Photo: Alex Brandon / Associated Press)



Former US President Donald Trump is in talks with at least two social media developers about the possibility of cooperation, Report The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Trump is counting on the companies interested in getting him on the platform to pay him for the followers he can bring. The Wall Street Journal notes that Trump has nearly 89 million subscribers on Twitter.

According to one of the newspaper’s sources, the former president “wants to get money like royalties” and is not considering the option of taking a stake in the company. Among the social networks Trump negotiated with, the Wall Street Journal named CloutHub and FreeSpace.

Trump’s social media accounts, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, were banned after an attack on the Capitol building by his supporters on January 6 in Washington. On this day, a meeting was scheduled in which it was planned to approve the results of the elections held in November and the victory of Joe Biden.