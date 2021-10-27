The Maneskin will open the Rolling Stones حفل

Romanian band guest Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon, that he will open a concert by rolling stones. It is then that the highly anticipated “meeting” will take place with Mick Jagger and his associates.

On November 6, the Rolling Stones will be broadcast live at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Maneskin will act on the same stage.

Jimmy Fallon said during his very popular show, “They’re Italian and… they’re going to open up to the Rolling Stones!” during the Tonight Show play manskin cover seem’ And the new song Mama Mia.

On November 14, they will perform on the MTV EMAs 2021 stage, which will take place at the Budapest Sports Arena in the Hungarian capital. Damiano and his co-stars compete in two categories (Best Group and Best Rock), amid sacred monsters like the Imagine Dragons and Foo Fighters, as well as competing for the Best Italian Act award.