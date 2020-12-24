Abu Dhabi reopens for international tourism

International travelers from specific countries will no longer need to go into quarantine

The precautionary measures taken so far make Abu Dhabi one of the safest cities in the world and guarantee tourists a quiet stay in the name of health and well-being.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 23, 2020 – Abu Dhabi has reopened to international travelers starting tomorrow, December 24, 2020, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced today, after Abu Dhabi, the Emergency Crisis and Disaster Committee for Covid-19 reviewed And updating the procedures implemented by the country, including the procedures related to the entry of international visitors.

Abu Dhabi will continue to implement strict health and safety measures to contain the spread of the virus and ensure the well-being of residents and visitors. Travelers from all over the world will be able to travel to the capital after presenting a valid Covid-19 PCR test result within 96 hours before the scheduled departure.

On arrival in Abu Dhabi, travelers will need to take a second PCR test. Travelers from the countries mentioned in the “green list” will not be required to undergo quarantine after receiving a negative result. Instead, travelers from other countries will have to go through a 10-day credit isolation. All travelers will have to take a PCR test on the sixth day of the stay, if they are to stay in the capital for six days or more, and on the twelfth, if they are to stay for 12 days or more.

More information about travel requirements and procedures, as well as the list of “green” countries, which will be updated every two weeks, can be found at https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/plan-your-trip/covid-safe- Travel / Allowed Countries Out.

The commitment, initiatives and regulations that Abu Dhabi is implementing to contain the spread of Covid-19, while ensuring the continuity of economic activity, has been a great success. The procedures approved for the emirate allowed to maintain an exceptionally low percentage (0.39%) of confirmed cases out of the total number of examinations performed.

His Excellency Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Welcoming the world to our country is at the core of the vision of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. The safest destination in the world, and I am proud of the efficiency and innovation shown by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi this year, as we have been able to reinvent our approach to culture and tourism, to return welcoming international travelers while protecting the well-being of our community and tourists, which remains our top priority. ”

s

Ali Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, added: “The government and health authorities in Abu Dhabi have implemented the highest possible safety standards, along with guidelines that remain strict and effective. We have found exceptional ability for our sector to ensure compliance with expected health standards through the pioneering Go Safe certification promoted by DCT Abu Dhabi, which provides absolute safety and assurance to residents, local tourists and international visitors. ”

The relentless cooperation between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and several regulatory bodies, including the Department of Health, the Department of Economic Development and Abu Dhabi Airport, as well as key stakeholders and partners such as the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, Etihad Airways. Help create a safe framework for developing tourism operations in the emirate.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, commented: “As the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, Etihad has been a major player in the aviation industry’s response to the global pandemic. In order to restore confidence in air travel, Etihad has completely redesigned its services and introduced Etihad Health, a comprehensive health and hygiene program, and a new Health Ambassador personality. Etihad Airways is the only airline in the world to guarantee 100% PCR testing for all guests prior to departure and upon arrival, to provide the utmost peace of mind on board.

The Federation has teamed up with Abu Dhabi institutions to make a strong contribution to security and a unified approach to well-being. We are extremely excited to announce the reopening of Abu Dhabi to tourism and look forward to reconnecting with families and friends and welcoming new visitors into our safe, vibrant and vibrant home. ”

In 2020, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi launched a series of innovative initiatives aimed at reassuring consumers, building confidence and driving the growth of the tourism sector. Go Safe’s certification allowed health inspectors to certify that hotels, cultural sites, entertainment venues, shopping malls and other accommodation and tourism facilities are fully compliant with high and stringent safety standards, allowing visitors to return to the emirate in all corners of calm and reassurance.

Other initiatives include the virtual platform #StayCurious, which provides educational and entertainment content about Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Professionals Program, an e-learning program designed to train professionals in the tourism sector, in order to better promote the destination; Rediscover Abu Dhabi, a campaign that supports domestic tourism and “residency”.

The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi preserves and promotes the heritage and culture of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by placing it at the heart of developing a high-level, sustainable and distinctive destination that enriches the lives of visitors and locals. The Corporation manages the tourism sector in the emirate and promotes the destination internationally through a wide range of activities aimed at attracting visitors and investments. Its policies, plans, and programs are related to the preservation of heritage and culture, including the protection of archaeological and historical sites and the development of museums, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi supports intellectual, artistic and cultural activities to nurture a dynamic environment and honor the emirate’s heritage. The primary role is to create synergies in destination development through effective coordination with the broad stakeholder base.

The vision of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is determined by the residents, heritage and landscapes of the emirate. We work to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a place of originality, innovation and unique experiences marked by its tradition, hospitality, revolutionary initiatives and creative thinking.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

Distribution license: