The man who entered the British Queen with a bow and arrow has been arrested

The man who tried to storm the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday, where the British Queen celebrates Christmas these days, was arrested on Sunday. This is what the British police announced. The young man entered using a rope ladder and was armed with a crossbow.

And police detained around 8:30 a.m. (local time) on Saturday morning, the 19-year-old from Southampton, for “letting messages after entering the site”. According to one source, he used a rope ladder to climb a fence next to a public road.

The man is said to have entered the grounds near the Queen’s residence, but police said he did not enter any of the buildings. The man was carrying a crossbow with him.

The man was arrested and underwent a psychological evaluation. London Police said he has since been detained under the Mental Health Act and “remains under medical supervision”.

Although swift action was taken, the security services were said to have reacted with shock to the incident. “It is appalling and terrifying that something like this could happen while the Queen and other important members of the royal family were around. This is worrying, we will investigate this thoroughly.” The motive behind the intruder is not yet known.

Queen Elizabeth was present at the palace: she celebrated Christmas there with her eldest son Charles and his wife Camilla. The Queen was said to have reported the incident during breakfast.