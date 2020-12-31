The (lost) encounter with Kennedy organized by Corriere in 1963 – Corriere.it

He doesn’t make history with ifs, but when guys’ lives come to an abrupt end, it can happen that their ending completely precludes something that would otherwise have involved them. In 1963, John Fitzgerald Kennedy was at the center of the correspondence between Italy and the United States because a delegation led by the owners and management of Corriere della Sera wanted to meet him. In particular, the request was handled by a telegram sent by the US Embassy in Rome on November 21. Receipts, Secretary of State David Dean Rusk is in his Washington offices and one of his key aides. The world was not aware that that day would be the last full day for the 35th president of the United States, who was brought down on November 22, at the age of 46, during a visit to Dallas.

John Kennedy (1917-1963), appointed President of the United States in 1960 It is advisable to have a hundred businessmen in the White House The company executives who will arrive in America on a trip organized by the first Italian newspaper were US Ambassador to Italy J. Frederick Reinhardt. A diplomat who worked during World War II, in the Soviet Union, as an interpreter between Joseph Vesarionovich Dougasvili, Stalin's real name, and US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's envoy. The proposal to set an appointment with the delegation contained in the telegram was about a file length that was sent from Rome to Washington on November 21, 1963. The writer of these lines traced it among the declassified documents kept in the National Archives in College Park, which is the home of the National Archives in the United States in Maryland Green District.

Alfio Russo (1902-1976) was the editor of the Corriere della Sera from 1961 to 1968, when Giovanni Spadolini took office. Corriere director Alfio Russo submitted a request for a meeting The general manager of the publishing house of Ejidio Stagno, who contacted Reinhardt. It appears from the telegram that the exploration that was conducted in Washington on behalf of the newspaper was a bit disappointing, and thus the two turned to the Italian ambassador to the United States, Sergio Feno, for their assistance. The author of the telegram from Rome strongly recommends that a visit of Italians be organized to the White House if possible with the president, who talks to the group for a few minutes and that it be done in the presence of the paparazzi.

The foreign minister’s message also drew attention De Tyler, nicknamed William Royal Tyler, appointed him in 1962 by Kennedy as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. The text indicates the most important members of the delegation to be received: Corriere co-editor Mario Crespi Morbio and his wife Maria dei Marchesi Lalatta and Stagno and deputy editor of the newspaper Michele Mottola instead of Russo, unable to leave due to his wife’s illness. Additionally, Director of Amica and Corriere dei Piccoli Guglielmo Zucconi, Oddone Camerana of Fiat and other managers representing industries, from Alfa Romeo to Durban.

Kennedy was killed, The title, in all uppercase, in nine columns The front page of the Corriere newspaper on November 23, the day after the assassination of Dallas, remains vague in various ways. eyelet: A tragic page in world history. The main article began like this: Like the heart of Americans, the heart of Italians is full of emotions, pain and horror for the assassination of President Kennedy. It is an unbelievable crime of absurdity, which resonates ominously for all of humanity. In the summary, news of the arrest of the suspect, Lee Oswald.

There are many documents related to Corriere della Sera in the US State Archives. The rules state that if it is deployed, it must be determined where to store it. Telegram in Maryland recorded by incoming telegram, from Rome to the Secretary of State, November 21, 1963; Central Policy File, Tp7 Visits, Missions; Rg 59, Box 3672, Declassified & NnD939518. Among the reports of the American embassy in Rome, another telegram of September 18, 1969, the administration and the diplomatic offices in Benghazi, Paris and Tripoli are reporting on the talks held in a Libyan prison by Dino Frescobeldi, the newspaper’s diplomatic correspondent, of political prisoners belonging to the ousted regime. The interlocutors were arrested after the officers’ coup led by Muammar Gaddafi. Frescobaldi interviewed former Prime Minister Abdelhamid Bakuş (Telegram outgoing Amembassy Rome, Sep 18, 1969; Foreign Service Italian Foreign Ministry / US Embassy functions in Rome, Entrance No. P 387 – Rg0084, Nw37020).