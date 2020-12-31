The app store breaks all records led by the pandemic

2020 saw record spending by Apple’s App Store users, thanks to the ban that forced many people into their homes. With out-of-home entertainment all but zero, users are left with the massive downloads. The Christmas holiday season alone has seen consumers spend nearly $ 407 million on iOS and Android apps so far, an increase of 34% over the same period in 2019.

It’s the analysis company, Sensor Tower, that came up with the numbers. Overall, 2020 was a record year for global spending on mobile apps and games, which topped $ 100 billion in just one year for the first time in November, along with the App Store and Google Play Store. The trend continued into Christmas, when consumers around the world spent approximately $ 407.6 million on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Mobile spending on Christmas reached nearly $ 9 billion globally from December 1 to December 27. Most of the holiday spending has focused on mobile gaming, which jumped 27% from $ 232.4 million on Christmas 2019 to $ 295.6 million this year. On the App Store, entertainment apps came second, accounting for $ 19.3 million or 21.8% of all non-gaming spending. On Google Play, the category generated $ 4.3 million, or 18.5% of total revenue earned. Outside of mobile gaming, TikTok was the top consumer spending app, generating $ 4.7 million in revenue globally over Christmas.

As always, although there are more Android devices than iOS, it is the iOS apps that have generated the most revenue so far. The Apple App Store accounted for the majority of spending between the two platforms, reaching 68.4% of total spending, or 278.6 million, up 35.2% year-on-year from Google Play revenue. For $ 129 million, an increase of over 33% year-on-year. In the United States, he owns Roblox Was born The most revenue is among games, recording 6.6 million in the holiday period, while Disney + is in the other entertainment category, with $ 2.6 million in revenue.

The vast majority of developers are already coming to block most of the App Store’s holiday revenue, as Apple charges them a 15% commission rate, ahead of their expected start date of January 1. Apple announced the sudden shift in November in a move aimed at fighting antitrust measures.

For all the news and articles in the iPhone world, the section dedicated to our website is available, while for the Android world, we start from this page.