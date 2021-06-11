Sanctions imposed by foreign countries, China passes the law of retaliation

Launched in second reading by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, with a drumbeat, at perfect timing with the G7 certainly not in China’s favour, the new law goes against point by point with the restrictive measures taken by foreign countries against Chinese citizens. and companies that contravene international law or the basic principles of international relations and that interfere in the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China. Counter-sanctions range from visa revocation to asset confiscation and deportation of foreigners, foreign companies and officials associated with corporate and political enterprise decisions contrary to Chinese interests.

Who does the new anti-penal law apply to?

The actual value of this move by Beijing is vast, even if it should be evaluated in practice, in light of the complex international relations of which China is very proud. Chinese media, as in this CGTN video, tends to stress the defensive key to this law and to stress that similar mechanisms also exist in the United States, Russia, and the European Union.

The purpose of the law – which is only lacking in legislation – is to maintain national sovereignty, security and development interests and to protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and organizations in China.

Premise: The People’s Republic of China adheres to a peaceful, independent and self-governing foreign policy, adheres to the Five Principles of mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-aggression, non-interference in internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence; Preserving the international system based on international law with the United Nations at the center, developing peaceful cooperation with all countries of the world and promoting the building of a community with a common human future.

However, the People’s Republic of China opposes the politics of hegemony and power and opposes any country’s interference in China’s internal affairs by any means and under any pretext.