The Legend of Aang, Netflix announces the cast of the live-action series

The young actor of The Shadow of the Scorpion Gordon Cormier will be Aang. Katara, Soka, and Zuko are also found.

You might have thought this day would never come, but it’s totally true. Aang’s face is real now. Netflix He announced that he will be 11 years old Gordon Cormier (Already seen at work ne scorpion shadow) to play a monk from the Air Nomads in the live-action adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Legend of Aang. The cast of the series also joined Qwenteu (Call me Anna), Ian Osley (Thirteen) NS Dallas Leo (pen 15) with the roles of Katara, Soka, and Zuko respectively.

Avatar Characters: The Legend of Aang

Aang is a brave and adventurous 12-year-old who happens to be the Avatar, the master of the four elements (air, water, earth, and fire) and the guardian of balance and peace in the world. A prodigy and reluctant hero, Aang struggles to meet the burden of his duties while maintaining his adventurous and playful nature. An assertive and optimistic water ruler, Katara is the latest in her small village. Although she is only 14 years old, she has already faced a horrific personal tragedy that prevented her from reaching her true potential, although this never tainted her warm and caring soul. Saka is a satirist and you meet Katara’s sixteen-year-old brother. Very confident, even cheeky, he takes his responsibilities as the leader of his tribe very seriously, though doubts about his warrior skills, doubt that he hides with his wit and sense of humor. Finally, Zuko is a skilled fire tamer and a sharp and protected Nation Fire Crown. Currently, in exile around the world, he obsessively tries to capture the avatar, because he believes that it is the only way to get his life back and meet the demands of his cruel and tyrannical father.

Avatar: The Legend of Aang details and creator confirmations

The project is in my hands Albert Kim (Sleepy HollowAnd Nikitawho replaced the creators of the original series Michael Dante DiMartino NS Brian Konitzko After their decision to back off due to creative differences with Netflix, which then scrambled to ensure the mod would be “authentic.” The production team includes Dan Lin (lego movieAnd Aladdin), Lindsey Liberator (Walkerand Michael Joyswamp thingAnd american horror story), while Rosanne Liang was assigned to direct (Friday Night Bates), Goi e Jabbar Raisani (Game of thronesAnd lost in space).

“when Avatar: The Legend of Aang My daughter wasn’t old enough to fully understand the story, said Kim, who first aired on Nickelodeon. “However, I found her glued to TV every week, fascinated by the adventures of Aang and her friends (who would soon become his Friends). I started to look at her with the idea of ​​helping her understand what was going on. But my duties as a father soon fell by the wayside as I found myself immersed in the world and characters , and soon we ended up looking at it side by side, both swept up in a unique blend of action, humor and epic storytelling.Moreover, I have not lost sight of how this world was based on Asian cultures and myths, and is still rare today, something I appreciate So much as an Asian American parent. The fact that my daughter sees characters who look like her on screen has been more than just fun. And it was a gift.”

Kim added that the live version would “set a new standard in this performance and bring a whole new generation of fans together,” and that she agreed to join the project because it was “an opportunity to showcase Asian and indigenous characters. People who live and breathe. Not just in a cartoon, but in a world It does exist, very similar to the world we live in.” But rest assured, he vowed he didn’t want to “change things for fun,” or “update history” and “twist it up to fit current trends.” “Don’t get me wrong. We will expand and grow the world and there will be surprises for audiences old and new. But in the process, our motto will be ‘Authenticity.’ In the story. In the characters. In the cultural influences. Authenticity is what keeps us going, in front of and behind the camera, which is why We have put together an unprecedented team.” He concluded, “But in the end, the reason I decided to do this is because somewhere there’s a little kid glued to the TV, waiting to be taken on an amazing ride. And I want to take him by the hand, hoping he does. Do you too.”