The Last Airbender, the Netflix show will have one thing in common with The Mandalorian

Filming has just begun on Avatar The Last Airbender, a direct adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon animated series. seems to Avatar: Another Airbender Netflix borrowed something from The Mandalorian: what is he talking about?

Thus, one of the most anticipated series on Netflix will have something in common with one of the greatest Disney + series. In the tweet you can see at the end of the article, the puzzle is quickly explained: Production Avatar: Another Airbender Filming has begun in a new custom-built structure With a virtual production size of more than 7000 square meters, using the same technology introduced to revive the Star Wars universe in this series The Mandalorian.

Together with the news of the start of the group Avatar: Another AirbenderNetflix has officially announced the names of three new entries to the cast of Avatar. Along with Gordon Cormier, Quaventio, Ian Osley, Dallas Liu and Daniel Dae KimThe three actors set to play Uncle Iru, Monk Gyatso and Admiral Chao have been announced: they are Paul Sun Hyung Lee, Lim Kae Seo and Ken Leung, respectively.

Just two days ago, following the announcement, Paul Soon Hyung Lee commented on the news on Twitter, writing: “I hope to do this character honor and justice, trying to make it to me at the same time. I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to get started“.