Elton John gets his own Barbie

The limited edition doll is celebrating the 45th anniversary of Elton’s 1975 Dodgers Stadium Musicals.

Elton John is honored by the only Barbie.

The legendary singer-songwriter teamed up with the gaming giant Mattel to celebrate the 45th anniversary of his legendary 1975 concerts at Dodger Stadium, which broke the record for the largest single artist concert at the time.

“Barbie is an icon in her own right, so her honor for my work and my personal style is a true honor,” said Barbie hit maker in a statement. “I hope you inspire fans everywhere to strive without fear to realize their dreams and their limitless potential.”

“The Elton John Barbie doll honors the extraordinary art and music of the outstanding performer,” said Mattel’s own company statement.

The 12-inch figure features a purple bowler hat over curly blonde locks, rainbow shoes, flared jeans with Elton initials, a star-style bomber jacket, and glittery pink glasses.

Elton Dodgers’ iconic outfits from the 1975 concerts were highlighted during the 2019 biopic “Rocketman” and cast on a collectible doll box. October’s concerts drew over 100,000 people as Elton was the first performer to play at the venue since the Beatles nine years ago.

Elton John Barbie comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and retails for $ 50 a Walmart.com.