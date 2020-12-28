The infection in South Africa left a million people behind

|১
|Bangladesh
|৫, ০৯,
|,৪৫২
|৪, ৫১,
|২
|United States of America
|১১৭৩
|৩, ৪১,
|১১৯৫
|৩
|India
|১১০৮
|১, ৪৭,
|৯৭, ৮২,
|৪
|Brazil
|৭৪, ৮৪,
|১, ৯১,
|৬৫, ১৫,
|৫
|Russia
|৩০, ৭৮,
|,২৬৫
|২৪, ৭১,
|৬
|France
|২৫, ৫৯,
|,৭৪৬
|১, ৮৯,
|৭
|United kingdom
|২২, ৮৮,
|,৭৫২
|৩৪৪
|৮
|Turkey
|২১, ৪৭,
|,৮৭৮
|২০, ১৫,
|৯
|Italy
|২০, ৪৭,
|,৯২৫
|১৩, ৯৪,
|১০
|Spain
|১৮, ৬৯,
|,৮২৪
|১, ৯৬,
|১১
|Germany
|১৬, ৫৫,
|,৫০২
|১২, ৩৬,
|১২
|Colombia
|১৫, ৯৪,
|,১৭১
|১৪, ৫৫,
|১৩
|Argentina
|১৫, ৮৩,
|,৬৫০
|১৪, ০৭,
|১৪
|Mexico
|১৩, ৮৩,
|১, ২২,
|১০, ৩৮,
|১৫
|Poland
|১২, ৬১,
|,১৪৭
|১০, ০৫,
|১৬
|Iran
|১২, ০০,
|,৬৯৩
|৯, ৫১,
|১৭
|Ukraine
|১০, ৩০,
|,৮৪৯
|৬, ৬৫,
|১৮
|Peru
|১০, ০৭,
|,৪৭৪
|৯, ৪৫,
|১৯
|South Africa
|১০, ০৪,
|,৭৩৫
|৮, ৪৪,
|২০
|Netherlands
|৭, ৬২,
|,৯৯৮
|২৫০
|২১
|Indonesia
|৭, ১৯,
|,৪৫২
|৫, ৮৯,
|২২
|Czech Republic
|৬, ৭৪,
|,১৫২
|৫, ৬৬,
|২৩
|Belgium
|৬, ৩৮,
|,২০০
|,৮৭৩
|২৪
|Romania
|৬, ১৫,
|,২৩০
|৫, ৪০,
|২৫
|Chile
|৬, ০০,
|,৪৪৩
|৫, ৬৯,
|২৬
|Iraq
|৫, ৯১,
|,৭৮০
|৫, ৩১,
|২৭
|Canada
|৫, ৫২,
|,৯৬৩
|৪, ৫৭,
|২৮
|Pakistan
|৪, ৭৩,
|,৯২৯
|৪, ২৩,
|২৯
|Philippines
|৪, ৭০,
|,১২৪
|৪, ৩৮,
|৩০
|Morocco, West, sunset
|৪, ৩২,
|,২৪০
|৩, ৯৮,
|৩১
|Switzerland
|৪, ২৮,
|,২১০
|৩, ১৭,
|৩২
|Israel
|৪, ০৩,
|,২৪০
|৩, ৬৪,
|৩৩
|Sweden
|৩, ৯৬,
|,২৭৯
|,৯৭১
|৩৪
|Portugal
|৩, ৯৪,
|,৬১৯
|৩, ১৯,
|৩৫
|Saudi Arabia
|৩, ৬২,
|,১৮৫
|৩, ৫৩,
|৩৬
|Austria
|৩, ৫৩,
|,৯৩১
|৩, ২৬,
|৩৭
|Serbia
|৩, ২৬,
|,০৩০
|,৫৩৬
|৩৮
|Hungary
|৩, ১৬,
|,১৬১
|১, ৩৪,
|৩৯
|Jordan
|২, ৮৭,
|,৭৫৮
|২, ৬১,
|৪০
|Nepal
|২, ৫৮,
|,৮৩২
|২, ৫০,
|৪১
|Panama
|২, ৩১,
|,৮৪০
|১, ৮৫,
|৪২
|Georgia
|২, ২২,
|,৪১৮
|২, ০৬,
|৪৩
|Japan
|২, ১৭,
|,২১৩
|১, ৮২,
|৪৪
|Azerbaijan
|২, ১৪,
|,৪৯৯
|১, ৬৮,
|৪৫
|Ecuador
|২, ০৯,
|,৯৯২
|১, ৮৪,
|৪৬
|Croatia
|২, ০৫,
|,৭৩৯
|১, ৯৩,
|৪৭
|The United Arab Emirates
|২, ০২,
|৬৬০
|১, ৭৯,
|৪৮
|Bulgaria
|১, ৯৭,
|,১৬৪
|১, ১১,
|৪৯
|Belarus
|১, ৮৮,
|,৩৯৪
|১, ৬৭,
|৫০
|Lebanon
|১, ৭১,
|,৩৯৪
|১, ২২,
|৫১
|Slovakia
|১, ৬৮,
|,৮৭৯
|১, ২০,
|৫২
|Dominican Islands
|১, ৬৬,
|,৪০৪
|১, ২৮,
|৫৩
|Costa Rica
|১, ৬২,
|,০৮৬
|১, ২৮,
|৫৪
|Armenia
|১, ৫৭,
|,৭৭৫
|১, ৩৯,
|৫৫
|Bolivia
|১, ৫৪,
|,০৯৮
|১, ৩০,
|৫৬
|Denmark
|১, ৫৩,
|,১৭৪
|১, ১১,
|৫৭
|Kazakhstan
|১, ৫২,
|,১৯৬
|১, ৩৯,
|৫৮
|Kuwait
|১, ৪৯,
|৯৩১
|১, ৪৫,
|৫৯
|Qatar
|১, ৪৩,
|২৪৪
|১, ৪০,
|৬০
|Moldova
|১, ৪১,
|,৮৯১
|১, ২৭,
|৬১
|Greece
|১, ৩৫,
|,৬০৬
|,৯৮৯
|৬২
|Guatemala
|১, ৩৫,
|,৭৬৮
|১, ২৪,
|৬৩
|Palestine
|১, ৩৪,
|,৩৩২
|১, ১০,
|৬৪
|Egypt
|১, ৩২,
|,৪০৫
|১, ১০,
|৬৫
|Lithuania
|১, ৩২,
|,২৬৯
|,০৯৮
|৬৬
|Tunisia
|১, ৩১,
|,৪৬৬
|১, ০০,
|৬৭
|Sultanate of Oman
|১, ২৮,
|,৪৯৫
|১, ২১,
|৬৮
|Ethiopia
|১, ২২,
|,৯০৯
|১, ০৯,
|৬৯
|Myanmar
|১, ২১,
|,৬০১
|১, ০৩,
|৭০
|Honduras
|১, ১৯,
|,০৬৫
|,৭০৪
|৭১
|Slovenia
|১, ১৫,
|,৫৯৫
|,১৯১
|৭২
|Venezuela
|১, ১২,
|,০১৪
|১, ০৬,
|৭৩
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|১, ০৯,
|,৯৫৩
|,৭১৭
|৭৪
|Malaysia
|১, ০৬,
|৪৫৫
|,৫৯২
|৭৫
|Paraguay
|১, ০৪,
|,১৮৮
|,২৬২
|৭৬
|Libya
|,৯১৩
|,৪৪০
|,৭৬৩
|৭৭
|Algeria
|,২৪৯
|,৭২৮
|,৮৬২
|৭৮
|Kenya
|,৯২৩
|,৬৫৮
|,৪২৩
|৭৯
|the two seas
|,৭৩৩
|৩৫১
|,৪৫৬
|৮০
|China
|,৯৭৬
|,৬৩৪
|,০০৩
|৮১
|Ireland
|,১২৯
|,২০৪
|,৩৬৪
|৮২
|Nigeria
|,৪১৪
|,২৫৪
|,০৩৪
|৮৩
|North Macedonia
|,৭২১
|,৪৪৫
|,২৩১
|৮৪
|Kyrgyzstan
|,৫৩৫
|,৪৯৮
|,০৫৭
|৮৫
|Uzbekistan
|,৮৩২
|৬১৩
|,৪৩৯
|৮৬
|Singapore
|,৫২৯
|২৯
|,৩৭০
|৮৭
|South Korea
|,৬৮০
|৮১৯
|,২৬৮
|৮৮
|Albania
|,২৫৪
|,১৫৩
|,৫৬৫
|৮৯
|Ghana
|,৪০১
|৩৩৩
|,১৮০
|৯০
|Afghanistan
|,১৪৭
|,১৮২
|,৬১০
|৯১
|Norway
|,০৫৯
|৪২১
|,৬৫৮
|৯২
|the black Mountain
|,৬৯৪
|৬৬৬
|,৯৯৩
|৯৩
|Luxembourg
|,৮৩০
|৪৭৮
|,৫৭৪
|৯৪
|El Salvador
|,৬১৯
|,৩১৩
|,৯৮৯
|৯৫
|Sri Lanka
|,০৫৪
|১৯১
|,৭০১
|৯৬
|Latvia
|,৩৩০
|৫৫৯
|,৩২৬
|৯৭
|Finland
|,১৩৭
|৫৪৬
|,০০০
|৯৮
|Uganda
|,৮১১
|২৪৮
|,১৮০
|৯৯
|Australia
|,৩৩৭
|৯০৯
|,৭৩৩
|১০০
|Cameroon
|,২৭৭
|৪৪৮
|,৮৯২
|১০১
|Estonia
|,৮০৮
|২১৩
|,৯২১
|১০২
|Sudan
|,৩১৬
|,৪৬৮
|,৫২৪
|১০৩
|Ivory Coast
|,১৫২
|১৩৫
|,৭৫২
|১০৪
|Namibia
|,৯২৩
|১৯১
|,০৩৯
|১০৫
|Zambia
|,৮৩৪
|৩৮৩
|,২১০
|১০৬
|Cyprus
|,৬৫৭
|১১২
|,০৫৭
|১০৭
|Senegal
|,৬০৯
|৩৮৮
|,৯৩৬
|১০৮
|Mozambique
|,২৬৫
|১৬১
|,১১৯
|১০৯
|Madagascar
|,৭১৪
|২৬১
|,২২৮
|১১০
|Angola
|,২৪০
|৩৯৯
|,৩৫৪
|১১১
|Danish Refugee Council
|,৮৩৯
|৫৭৯
|,৪৮৪
|১১২
|Uruguay
|,৭২৮
|১৫৮
|,৩৬৬
|১১৩
|French Polynesia
|,৫৫০
|১০৮
|,৮৪২
|১১৪
|Botswana
|,০২৫
|৪০
|,৬২৭
|১১৫
|Guinea
|,৬৭৪
|৮০
|,০৬৭
|১১৬
|the moldive Islands
|,৬৪৪
|৪৮
|,০৭২
|১১৭
|Mauritania
|,৬৪২
|৩২৪
|,২৯৭
|১১৮
|Tajikistan
|,২০৫
|৯০
|,৬৯২
|১১৯
|Zimbabwe
|,০৭৭
|৩৪৯
|,৫৯৩
|১২০
|French Guiana
|,৭৭৯
|৭১
|,৯৯৫
|১২১
|Jamaica
|,৭২৩
|২৯৫
|,০১৯
|১২২
|Malta
|,৩২৫
|২১০
|,৬৬৮
|১২৩
|In Cape Verde
|,৭১৪
|১১২
|,৪৪৭
|১২৪
|Cuba
|,২০৫
|১৪২
|,৭০৫
|১২৫
|Syria
|,০৩৩
|৬৭৮
|,১৪১
|১২৬
|Please
|,৫৬১
|২৩৩
|,২৮১
|১২৭
|Haiti
|,৯৪৭
|২৩৫
|,৫৬৩
|১২৮
|Gabon
|,৪৯৭
|৬৪
|,৩৩১
|১২৯
|Reunion
|,৯০৯
|৪২
|,৪৯৬
|১৩০
|Hong Kong
|,৬৭২
|১৩৯
|,৫২৬
|১৩১
|Guadeloupe
|,৫৮৮
|১৫৪
|,২৪২
|১৩২
|Esoatine
|,৪৮৪
|১৬৫
|,০১৬
|১৩৩
|Rwanda
|,৯৭০
|৭৪
|,২৮৯
|১৩৪
|Bahamas
|,৮৩৪
|১৭০
|,১৭৭
|১৩৫
|Andorra
|,৮২১
|৮৩
|,২৮৮
|১৩৬
|Trinidad and Tobago
|,১১২
|১২৫
|,৫৫১
|১৩৭
|Congo
|,৯০৮
|১১৪
|,৮৩১
|১৩৮
|gardener
|,৬২৯
|২৫৩
|,৪২১
|১৩৯
|Malawi
|,৩৫৪
|১৮৮
|,৬৮২
|১৪০
|Burkina Faso
|,৩৪৪
|৭৮
|,৭৭৫
|১৪১
|Guyana
|,২৯৩
|১৬৪
|,৬৮০
|১৪২
|Thailand
|,২৮৫
|৬০
|,১৮০
|১৪৩
|Martinique
|,০৪৯
|৪২
|৯৮
|১৪৪
|Nicaragua
|,৯৯১
|১৬৪
|,২২৫
|১৪৫
|Suriname
|,৯৭৮
|১১৯
|,৪৭৯
|১৪৬
|Djibouti
|,৮১৩
|৬১
|,৭০৬
|১৪৭
|Mayotte
|,৭৬৭
|৫৪
|,৯৬৪
|১৪৮
|Iceland
|,৬৮৩
|২৮
|,৫০৬
|১৪৯
|Aruba
|,৩০৫
|৪৯
|,০৯২
|১৫০
|Equatorial Guinea
|,২৪৮
|৮৬
|,০৯৭
|১৫১
|Central African Republic
|,৯৪৮
|৬৩
|,৯২৪
|১৫২
|Somalia
|,৬৯০
|১২৭
|,৬০৫
|১৫৩
|Curacao
|,১৪৪
|১৪
|,৫২৯
|১৫৪
|Gambia
|,৭৯৩
|১২৩
|,৬৬০
|১৫৫
|Togo
|,৫৫৫
|৬৮
|,২৬১
|১৫৬
|South Sudan
|,৪৯০
|৬২
|,১১৮
|১৫৭
|Boys
|,২০৫
|৪৪
|,০৬১
|১৫৮
|Niger
|,১১০
|৯৬
|,৬৭৩
|১৫৯
|Canal Island
|,৯৬০
|৫৭
|,০৪৫
|১৬০
|Lesotho
|,৭২৫
|৫১
|,৪৬৬
|১৬১
|Sierra Leone
|,৫৬০
|৭৬
|,৮৭২
|১৬২
|Guinea-Bissau
|,৪৪৭
|৪৫
|,৩৮৬
|১৬৩
|To whom
|,৪৩৬
|৬৬০
|,৫৮০
|১৬৪
|San Marino
|,২৩১
|৫৬
|,৮৬৩
|১৬৫
|New Zealand
|,১৪৪
|২৫
|,০৬৯
|১৬৬
|Liechtenstein
|,০১৮
|৩১
|,৫৯১
|১৬৭
|Chad
|,০০৫
|১০৪
|,৬৬২
|১৬৮
|Liberia
|,৭৭৯
|৮৩
|,৪০৬
|১৬৯
|Tarek mountain
|,৬৬১
|৬
|,১৪২
|১৭০
|Vietnam
|,৪৪১
|৩৫
|,৩০৩
|১৭১
|Saint Martin
|,৩৯৩
|২৬
|,২৩৮
|১৭২
|Mongolia
|,১৩৭
|০
|৭১১
|১৭৩
|Eritrea
|,০৩৯
|১
|৬২৩
|১৭৪
|St. Martin
|৯৬১
|১২
|৮৫৫
|১৭৫
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|৮৪৯
|৬
|৭৬৩
|১৭৬
|Burundi
|৮০৪
|২
|৬৮৭
|১৭৭
|Monaco
|৭৯৭
|৪
|৬৭৩
|১৭৮
|Taiwan
|৭৯৩
|৭
|৬৫৪
|১৭৯
|Papua New Guinea
|৭৮০
|৯
|৬৬১
|১৮০
|Comoros
|৭১৫
|৭
|৬২৬
|১৮১
|Diamond Princess (Pleasure Boat)
|৭১২
|১৩
|৬৯৯
|১৮২
|Bhutan
|৬২৩
|০
|৪৪৫
|১৮৩
|Bermuda
|৫৮১
|১০
|৩৯৪
|১৮৪
|Far Island
|৫৭৯
|০
|৫৩১
|১৮৫
|Mauritius
|৫২৭
|১০
|৪৯৬
|১৮৬
|Tanzania
|৫০৯
|২১
|১৮৩
|১৮৭
|Isle of Man
|৩৭৪
|২৫
|৩৪৬
|১৮৮
|Cambodia
|৩৬৪
|০
|৩৬০
|১৮৯
|Barbados
|৩৫৬
|৭
|৩০১
|১৯০
|Cayman Islands
|৩১৮
|২
|২৯০
|১৯১
|Lucia Street
|৩০৫
|৫
|২৬৭
|১৯২
|Sicily
|২০৫
|০
|১৮৪
|১৯৩
|Saint Barthelemy
|১৮৪
|১
|১৭২
|১৯৪
|Caribbean Netherlands
|১৮২
|৩
|১৭৪
|১৯৫
|Antigua and Barbuda
|১৫৫
|৫
|১৪৬
|১৯৬
|Brunei
|১৫২
|৩
|১৪৯
|১৯৭
|Grenada
|১২৪
|০
|৭৮
|১৯৮
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|১০৯
|০
|৮৭
|১৯৯
|Dominica
|৮৮
|০
|৮৩
|২০০
|British Virgin Islands
|৮৬
|৩
|৭৪
|২০১
|Macau
|৪৬
|০
|৪৬
|২০২
|Fiji
|৪৬
|২
|৪৪
|২০৩
|East Timor
|৪৪
|০
|৩৫
|২০৪
|Laos
|৪১
|০
|৪০
|২০৫
|New Caledonia
|৩৮
|০
|৩৭
|২০৬
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|৩২
|০
|২৭
|২০৭
|Falkland Islands
|২৯
|০
|১৭
|২০৮
|Vatican City
|২৭
|০
|১৫
|২০৯
|green land
|২৬
|০
|১৯
|২১০
|Solomon Islands
|১৭
|০
|৫
|২১১
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|১৬
|০
|১৪
|২১২
|Montserrat
|১৩
|১
|১৩
|২১৩
|Anguilla
|১২
|০
|১০
|২১৪
|Western Desert
|১০
|১
|৮
|২১৫
|Gundam (ship)
|৯
|২
|৭
|২১৬
|Wallis and Futuna
|৪
|০
|১
|২১৭
|Marshall Islands
|৪
|০
|৪
|২১৮
|Samoa
|২
|০
|২
|২১৯
|Vanuatu
|১
|০
|১
