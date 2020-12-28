The infection in South Africa left a million people behind

১ Bangladesh ৫, ০৯, ,৪৫২ ৪, ৫১, ২ United States of America ১১৭৩ ৩, ৪১, ১১৯৫ ৩ India ১১০৮ ১, ৪৭, ৯৭, ৮২, ৪ Brazil ৭৪, ৮৪, ১, ৯১, ৬৫, ১৫, ৫ Russia ৩০, ৭৮, ,২৬৫ ২৪, ৭১, ৬ France ২৫, ৫৯, ,৭৪৬ ১, ৮৯, ৭ United kingdom ২২, ৮৮, ,৭৫২ ৩৪৪ ৮ Turkey ২১, ৪৭, ,৮৭৮ ২০, ১৫, ৯ Italy ২০, ৪৭, ,৯২৫ ১৩, ৯৪, ১০ Spain ১৮, ৬৯, ,৮২৪ ১, ৯৬, ১১ Germany ১৬, ৫৫, ,৫০২ ১২, ৩৬, ১২ Colombia ১৫, ৯৪, ,১৭১ ১৪, ৫৫, ১৩ Argentina ১৫, ৮৩, ,৬৫০ ১৪, ০৭, ১৪ Mexico ১৩, ৮৩, ১, ২২, ১০, ৩৮, ১৫ Poland ১২, ৬১, ,১৪৭ ১০, ০৫, ১৬ Iran ১২, ০০, ,৬৯৩ ৯, ৫১, ১৭ Ukraine ১০, ৩০, ,৮৪৯ ৬, ৬৫, ১৮ Peru ১০, ০৭, ,৪৭৪ ৯, ৪৫, ১৯ South Africa ১০, ০৪, ,৭৩৫ ৮, ৪৪, ২০ Netherlands ৭, ৬২, ,৯৯৮ ২৫০ ২১ Indonesia ৭, ১৯, ,৪৫২ ৫, ৮৯, ২২ Czech Republic ৬, ৭৪, ,১৫২ ৫, ৬৬, ২৩ Belgium ৬, ৩৮, ,২০০ ,৮৭৩ ২৪ Romania ৬, ১৫, ,২৩০ ৫, ৪০, ২৫ Chile ৬, ০০, ,৪৪৩ ৫, ৬৯, ২৬ Iraq ৫, ৯১, ,৭৮০ ৫, ৩১, ২৭ Canada ৫, ৫২, ,৯৬৩ ৪, ৫৭, ২৮ Pakistan ৪, ৭৩, ,৯২৯ ৪, ২৩, ২৯ Philippines ৪, ৭০, ,১২৪ ৪, ৩৮, ৩০ Morocco, West, sunset ৪, ৩২, ,২৪০ ৩, ৯৮, ৩১ Switzerland ৪, ২৮, ,২১০ ৩, ১৭, ৩২ Israel ৪, ০৩, ,২৪০ ৩, ৬৪, ৩৩ Sweden ৩, ৯৬, ,২৭৯ ,৯৭১ ৩৪ Portugal ৩, ৯৪, ,৬১৯ ৩, ১৯, ৩৫ Saudi Arabia ৩, ৬২, ,১৮৫ ৩, ৫৩, ৩৬ Austria ৩, ৫৩, ,৯৩১ ৩, ২৬, ৩৭ Serbia ৩, ২৬, ,০৩০ ,৫৩৬ ৩৮ Hungary ৩, ১৬, ,১৬১ ১, ৩৪, ৩৯ Jordan ২, ৮৭, ,৭৫৮ ২, ৬১, ৪০ Nepal ২, ৫৮, ,৮৩২ ২, ৫০, ৪১ Panama ২, ৩১, ,৮৪০ ১, ৮৫, ৪২ Georgia ২, ২২, ,৪১৮ ২, ০৬, ৪৩ Japan ২, ১৭, ,২১৩ ১, ৮২, ৪৪ Azerbaijan ২, ১৪, ,৪৯৯ ১, ৬৮, ৪৫ Ecuador ২, ০৯, ,৯৯২ ১, ৮৪, ৪৬ Croatia ২, ০৫, ,৭৩৯ ১, ৯৩, ৪৭ The United Arab Emirates ২, ০২, ৬৬০ ১, ৭৯, ৪৮ Bulgaria ১, ৯৭, ,১৬৪ ১, ১১, ৪৯ Belarus ১, ৮৮, ,৩৯৪ ১, ৬৭, ৫০ Lebanon ১, ৭১, ,৩৯৪ ১, ২২, ৫১ Slovakia ১, ৬৮, ,৮৭৯ ১, ২০, ৫২ Dominican Islands ১, ৬৬, ,৪০৪ ১, ২৮, ৫৩ Costa Rica ১, ৬২, ,০৮৬ ১, ২৮, ৫৪ Armenia ১, ৫৭, ,৭৭৫ ১, ৩৯, ৫৫ Bolivia ১, ৫৪, ,০৯৮ ১, ৩০, ৫৬ Denmark ১, ৫৩, ,১৭৪ ১, ১১, ৫৭ Kazakhstan ১, ৫২, ,১৯৬ ১, ৩৯, ৫৮ Kuwait ১, ৪৯, ৯৩১ ১, ৪৫, ৫৯ Qatar ১, ৪৩, ২৪৪ ১, ৪০, ৬০ Moldova ১, ৪১, ,৮৯১ ১, ২৭, ৬১ Greece ১, ৩৫, ,৬০৬ ,৯৮৯ ৬২ Guatemala ১, ৩৫, ,৭৬৮ ১, ২৪, ৬৩ Palestine ১, ৩৪, ,৩৩২ ১, ১০, ৬৪ Egypt ১, ৩২, ,৪০৫ ১, ১০, ৬৫ Lithuania ১, ৩২, ,২৬৯ ,০৯৮ ৬৬ Tunisia ১, ৩১, ,৪৬৬ ১, ০০, ৬৭ Sultanate of Oman ১, ২৮, ,৪৯৫ ১, ২১, ৬৮ Ethiopia ১, ২২, ,৯০৯ ১, ০৯, ৬৯ Myanmar ১, ২১, ,৬০১ ১, ০৩, ৭০ Honduras ১, ১৯, ,০৬৫ ,৭০৪ ৭১ Slovenia ১, ১৫, ,৫৯৫ ,১৯১ ৭২ Venezuela ১, ১২, ,০১৪ ১, ০৬, ৭৩ Bosnia and Herzegovina ১, ০৯, ,৯৫৩ ,৭১৭ ৭৪ Malaysia ১, ০৬, ৪৫৫ ,৫৯২ ৭৫ Paraguay ১, ০৪, ,১৮৮ ,২৬২ ৭৬ Libya ,৯১৩ ,৪৪০ ,৭৬৩ ৭৭ Algeria ,২৪৯ ,৭২৮ ,৮৬২ ৭৮ Kenya ,৯২৩ ,৬৫৮ ,৪২৩ ৭৯ the two seas ,৭৩৩ ৩৫১ ,৪৫৬ ৮০ China ,৯৭৬ ,৬৩৪ ,০০৩ ৮১ Ireland ,১২৯ ,২০৪ ,৩৬৪ ৮২ Nigeria ,৪১৪ ,২৫৪ ,০৩৪ ৮৩ North Macedonia ,৭২১ ,৪৪৫ ,২৩১ ৮৪ Kyrgyzstan ,৫৩৫ ,৪৯৮ ,০৫৭ ৮৫ Uzbekistan ,৮৩২ ৬১৩ ,৪৩৯ ৮৬ Singapore ,৫২৯ ২৯ ,৩৭০ ৮৭ South Korea ,৬৮০ ৮১৯ ,২৬৮ ৮৮ Albania ,২৫৪ ,১৫৩ ,৫৬৫ ৮৯ Ghana ,৪০১ ৩৩৩ ,১৮০ ৯০ Afghanistan ,১৪৭ ,১৮২ ,৬১০ ৯১ Norway ,০৫৯ ৪২১ ,৬৫৮ ৯২ the black Mountain ,৬৯৪ ৬৬৬ ,৯৯৩ ৯৩ Luxembourg ,৮৩০ ৪৭৮ ,৫৭৪ ৯৪ El Salvador ,৬১৯ ,৩১৩ ,৯৮৯ ৯৫ Sri Lanka ,০৫৪ ১৯১ ,৭০১ ৯৬ Latvia ,৩৩০ ৫৫৯ ,৩২৬ ৯৭ Finland ,১৩৭ ৫৪৬ ,০০০ ৯৮ Uganda ,৮১১ ২৪৮ ,১৮০ ৯৯ Australia ,৩৩৭ ৯০৯ ,৭৩৩ ১০০ Cameroon ,২৭৭ ৪৪৮ ,৮৯২ ১০১ Estonia ,৮০৮ ২১৩ ,৯২১ ১০২ Sudan ,৩১৬ ,৪৬৮ ,৫২৪ ১০৩ Ivory Coast ,১৫২ ১৩৫ ,৭৫২ ১০৪ Namibia ,৯২৩ ১৯১ ,০৩৯ ১০৫ Zambia ,৮৩৪ ৩৮৩ ,২১০ ১০৬ Cyprus ,৬৫৭ ১১২ ,০৫৭ ১০৭ Senegal ,৬০৯ ৩৮৮ ,৯৩৬ ১০৮ Mozambique ,২৬৫ ১৬১ ,১১৯ ১০৯ Madagascar ,৭১৪ ২৬১ ,২২৮ ১১০ Angola ,২৪০ ৩৯৯ ,৩৫৪ ১১১ Danish Refugee Council ,৮৩৯ ৫৭৯ ,৪৮৪ ১১২ Uruguay ,৭২৮ ১৫৮ ,৩৬৬ ১১৩ French Polynesia ,৫৫০ ১০৮ ,৮৪২ ১১৪ Botswana ,০২৫ ৪০ ,৬২৭ ১১৫ Guinea ,৬৭৪ ৮০ ,০৬৭ ১১৬ the moldive Islands ,৬৪৪ ৪৮ ,০৭২ ১১৭ Mauritania ,৬৪২ ৩২৪ ,২৯৭ ১১৮ Tajikistan ,২০৫ ৯০ ,৬৯২ ১১৯ Zimbabwe ,০৭৭ ৩৪৯ ,৫৯৩ ১২০ French Guiana ,৭৭৯ ৭১ ,৯৯৫ ১২১ Jamaica ,৭২৩ ২৯৫ ,০১৯ ১২২ Malta ,৩২৫ ২১০ ,৬৬৮ ১২৩ In Cape Verde ,৭১৪ ১১২ ,৪৪৭ ১২৪ Cuba ,২০৫ ১৪২ ,৭০৫ ১২৫ Syria ,০৩৩ ৬৭৮ ,১৪১ ১২৬ Please ,৫৬১ ২৩৩ ,২৮১ ১২৭ Haiti ,৯৪৭ ২৩৫ ,৫৬৩ ১২৮ Gabon ,৪৯৭ ৬৪ ,৩৩১ ১২৯ Reunion ,৯০৯ ৪২ ,৪৯৬ ১৩০ Hong Kong ,৬৭২ ১৩৯ ,৫২৬ ১৩১ Guadeloupe ,৫৮৮ ১৫৪ ,২৪২ ১৩২ Esoatine ,৪৮৪ ১৬৫ ,০১৬ ১৩৩ Rwanda ,৯৭০ ৭৪ ,২৮৯ ১৩৪ Bahamas ,৮৩৪ ১৭০ ,১৭৭ ১৩৫ Andorra ,৮২১ ৮৩ ,২৮৮ ১৩৬ Trinidad and Tobago ,১১২ ১২৫ ,৫৫১ ১৩৭ Congo ,৯০৮ ১১৪ ,৮৩১ ১৩৮ gardener ,৬২৯ ২৫৩ ,৪২১ ১৩৯ Malawi ,৩৫৪ ১৮৮ ,৬৮২ ১৪০ Burkina Faso ,৩৪৪ ৭৮ ,৭৭৫ ১৪১ Guyana ,২৯৩ ১৬৪ ,৬৮০ ১৪২ Thailand ,২৮৫ ৬০ ,১৮০ ১৪৩ Martinique ,০৪৯ ৪২ ৯৮ ১৪৪ Nicaragua ,৯৯১ ১৬৪ ,২২৫ ১৪৫ Suriname ,৯৭৮ ১১৯ ,৪৭৯ ১৪৬ Djibouti ,৮১৩ ৬১ ,৭০৬ ১৪৭ Mayotte ,৭৬৭ ৫৪ ,৯৬৪ ১৪৮ Iceland ,৬৮৩ ২৮ ,৫০৬ ১৪৯ Aruba ,৩০৫ ৪৯ ,০৯২ ১৫০ Equatorial Guinea ,২৪৮ ৮৬ ,০৯৭ ১৫১ Central African Republic ,৯৪৮ ৬৩ ,৯২৪ ১৫২ Somalia ,৬৯০ ১২৭ ,৬০৫ ১৫৩ Curacao ,১৪৪ ১৪ ,৫২৯ ১৫৪ Gambia ,৭৯৩ ১২৩ ,৬৬০ ১৫৫ Togo ,৫৫৫ ৬৮ ,২৬১ ১৫৬ South Sudan ,৪৯০ ৬২ ,১১৮ ১৫৭ Boys ,২০৫ ৪৪ ,০৬১ ১৫৮ Niger ,১১০ ৯৬ ,৬৭৩ ১৫৯ Canal Island ,৯৬০ ৫৭ ,০৪৫ ১৬০ Lesotho ,৭২৫ ৫১ ,৪৬৬ ১৬১ Sierra Leone ,৫৬০ ৭৬ ,৮৭২ ১৬২ Guinea-Bissau ,৪৪৭ ৪৫ ,৩৮৬ ১৬৩ To whom ,৪৩৬ ৬৬০ ,৫৮০ ১৬৪ San Marino ,২৩১ ৫৬ ,৮৬৩ ১৬৫ New Zealand ,১৪৪ ২৫ ,০৬৯ ১৬৬ Liechtenstein ,০১৮ ৩১ ,৫৯১ ১৬৭ Chad ,০০৫ ১০৪ ,৬৬২ ১৬৮ Liberia ,৭৭৯ ৮৩ ,৪০৬ ১৬৯ Tarek mountain ,৬৬১ ৬ ,১৪২ ১৭০ Vietnam ,৪৪১ ৩৫ ,৩০৩ ১৭১ Saint Martin ,৩৯৩ ২৬ ,২৩৮ ১৭২ Mongolia ,১৩৭ ০ ৭১১ ১৭৩ Eritrea ,০৩৯ ১ ৬২৩ ১৭৪ St. Martin ৯৬১ ১২ ৮৫৫ ১৭৫ Turks and Caicos Islands ৮৪৯ ৬ ৭৬৩ ১৭৬ Burundi ৮০৪ ২ ৬৮৭ ১৭৭ Monaco ৭৯৭ ৪ ৬৭৩ ১৭৮ Taiwan ৭৯৩ ৭ ৬৫৪ ১৭৯ Papua New Guinea ৭৮০ ৯ ৬৬১ ১৮০ Comoros ৭১৫ ৭ ৬২৬ ১৮১ Diamond Princess (Pleasure Boat) ৭১২ ১৩ ৬৯৯ ১৮২ Bhutan ৬২৩ ০ ৪৪৫ ১৮৩ Bermuda ৫৮১ ১০ ৩৯৪ ১৮৪ Far Island ৫৭৯ ০ ৫৩১ ১৮৫ Mauritius ৫২৭ ১০ ৪৯৬ ১৮৬ Tanzania ৫০৯ ২১ ১৮৩ ১৮৭ Isle of Man ৩৭৪ ২৫ ৩৪৬ ১৮৮ Cambodia ৩৬৪ ০ ৩৬০ ১৮৯ Barbados ৩৫৬ ৭ ৩০১ ১৯০ Cayman Islands ৩১৮ ২ ২৯০ ১৯১ Lucia Street ৩০৫ ৫ ২৬৭ ১৯২ Sicily ২০৫ ০ ১৮৪ ১৯৩ Saint Barthelemy ১৮৪ ১ ১৭২ ১৯৪ Caribbean Netherlands ১৮২ ৩ ১৭৪ ১৯৫ Antigua and Barbuda ১৫৫ ৫ ১৪৬ ১৯৬ Brunei ১৫২ ৩ ১৪৯ ১৯৭ Grenada ১২৪ ০ ৭৮ ১৯৮ Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ১০৯ ০ ৮৭ ১৯৯ Dominica ৮৮ ০ ৮৩ ২০০ British Virgin Islands ৮৬ ৩ ৭৪ ২০১ Macau ৪৬ ০ ৪৬ ২০২ Fiji ৪৬ ২ ৪৪ ২০৩ East Timor ৪৪ ০ ৩৫ ২০৪ Laos ৪১ ০ ৪০ ২০৫ New Caledonia ৩৮ ০ ৩৭ ২০৬ Saint Kitts and Nevis ৩২ ০ ২৭ ২০৭ Falkland Islands ২৯ ০ ১৭ ২০৮ Vatican City ২৭ ০ ১৫ ২০৯ green land ২৬ ০ ১৯ ২১০ Solomon Islands ১৭ ০ ৫ ২১১ Saint Pierre and Miquelon ১৬ ০ ১৪ ২১২ Montserrat ১৩ ১ ১৩ ২১৩ Anguilla ১২ ০ ১০ ২১৪ Western Desert ১০ ১ ৮ ২১৫ Gundam (ship) ৯ ২ ৭ ২১৬ Wallis and Futuna ৪ ০ ১ ২১৭ Marshall Islands ৪ ০ ৪ ২১৮ Samoa ২ ০ ২ ২১৯ Vanuatu ১ ০ ১