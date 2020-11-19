The Game Prize nominees are here

At that time of the year again! Game prizes It will be hosted on 10 December 2020, the nominees are here! You can check out the nominee’s announcement via game journalist and host Jeff Kelly.

As expected, the show will be a hypothetical event due to COVID, with nominees appearing via livestream links. I will list the nominees here along with any personal choices I have (if any), and I think he will win.

Game of the year

Eternal torment Final Fantasy VII remake The ghost of Tsushima Hades Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Last of Us Part 2

Optional personal: As much as I like Animal Crossing: New Horizons Being the Best Stress Relief of 2020, my choice goes to Final Fantasy VII remake Not only to restore the magic of the franchise but adding a unique twist created a new gaming experience for fans (like me) who remember so much of the story.

What I think will win: The ghost of Tsushima. With a little bit of gameplay that I got through a friend and the power of remote social gatherings, the game is breathtaking and looks like something I would get lost in for hours. My friend described it as Breath of the wild With samurai, like, I was totally sold on premise.

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII remake The ghost of Tsushima Hades Half Life: Alex The Last of Us Part 2

Optional personal: I just switched to play Final Fantasy VII remake So it’s not fair that I choose, lol, because I can only think of one.

What I think will win: The Last of Us Part 2. Real talk, I never got to play this because I just couldn’t handle that much weight in the middle of the COVID peak, but from what I heard, the actors were delivered just like last time (even if the response story was divisive).

The best story

13 guards: Aegis Reem Final Fantasy VII remake The ghost of Tsushima Hades The Last of Us Part 2

Optional personal: Once again, I couldn’t help but play Final Fantasy VII remake So it is not fair for me to choose.

What I think will win: The Last of Us Part 2 Could he be a little too divisive for him to take this? If I had to guess I guess The ghost of Tsushima He might take it, maybe even Final Fantasy VII remake (Although that was also divisive.)

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII remake The ghost of Tsushima Hades Uri and the will of wisps The Last of Us Part 2

Optional personal: Listen. Designs in Hades She is so wonderful. Same thing with Uri and the will of wisps. Both of them will make me happy

What I think will win: The ghost of Tsushima. It’s more popular than the other two, but this isn’t a consulting prize at all. This game is amazing and definitely deserves its flowers. Having a whole world that looks good always gets a lot, a lot Kudos to me.

The best music and music

Eternal torment Final Fantasy VII remake Hades Uri and the will of wisps The Last of Us Part 2

Optional personal: Final Fantasy VII remake IDC IDC IDC I will always choose a Final Fantasy Audio recording. Well it’s not totally fair because I didn’t play the others but the scream I let go when the fight started !!!

What I think will win: See above.

Best audio design

I can’t really think of this as I haven’t played any of these, but the shots are Eternal Death, Half Life: Alex, Ghost of Tsushima, Resident Evil 3, And the The Last of Us Part 2.

Best performance

Ashley Johnson as Elle Laura Bailey as Abby Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai Logan Cunningham as Hades Look for Jeter as Miles Morales

Optional personal: Miles Miles Miles Miles Miles !!! My heart hurts because he’s really giving his best, and you can hear how much he’s trying to be the best hero he can be. Nadji Jeter touches him.

Who do I think will win: Ashley Johnson as Ellie, because if it’s like the emotional blow to the final game, it definitely brings it.

Impact games

I can’t really think of this as I haven’t played any of these, but the shots are If you find …, Kentucky Route Zero: Tv Edition, Spiritfarer, Tell Me Why, And the Through the darkest of times

Better continuous

I can’t really think of this as I haven’t played any of these, but the shots are Apex LegendsAnd the Destiny 2, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, And the No Mans Sky.

The best indie music

I can’t really think of this as I haven’t played any of these, but the shots are Carrion, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Hades, Spelunky 2And and Spiritiver. (Although, honestly, I feel Hades Will win)

Best mobile game

Between us Call of Duty Mobile Jinshin effect Myths of Runeterra Pokemon Cafe Mix

Optional personal: I laugh endlessly from space. It Between us. Without much effort.

What I think will win: You usually know I might say Jinshin effect But we live in a world with it Between us And had a lot of fun with her. And therefore. It Between us.

Best community support

I can’t really think of this as I haven’t played any of these, but the shots are Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Fortnite, No Mans SkyAnd and Appraisal.

The best VR / AR

I only use virtual reality for Saber won (Lol) So I definitely can’t think of this, but the shots are Dreams, Half-Life: Alyx, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, Star Wars: Squadrons, And the The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners.

Innovation in access

I can’t really think of this as I haven’t played any of these, but the shots are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Earth, Hyperdot, The Last of Us Part 2, Watch Dogs Legion

The best work

Eternal torment Hades Half Life: Alex Nioh 2 Streets of Fury 4

Optional personal: Actually I just switched to play Streets of Fury, Which is really cool, nice to be nominated, but I haven’t played the other picks so I can’t think of it.

What I think will win: Maybe a hunch? Maybe death? I’m actually not sure.

Best Action / Adventure

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The ghost of Tsushima Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Uri and the will of wisps Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order The Last of Us Part 2

Optional personal: Actually I just switched to play Spider Man And like, I want her to win all things over, but I really can’t judge. Even if she deserves all the flowers. Like. Each one separately.

What I think will win: The ghost of Tsushima. As much as I like Miles after watching The ghost of Tsushima I can say his fight is about to happen.

Better role playing

Final Fantasy VII remake Jinshin effect Person 5 is Royal Wold 3 Yakuza: Like a dragon

Optional personal: Personaaa !!!!! Yes I love Final Fantasy 7 remake But not as much as I like PERSONA !!!

What I think will win: Actually, this is difficult. As a longtime fan of Persona, I always expect every other RPG to be overshadowed by it since it was a bit fit in the day, but the P5 hit a lot of people with that good good, you know? But people have been expecting FF7R for a long time. It is definitely between these two games.

Best fight

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Street Fighter V: The Hero Edition One punch man: hero nobody knows Under X Night Labor: Late (CL-R)

Optional personal: Aaaah … as much as I like Mortal KombatAnd the Granblue Fantasy: Versus Is this awesome 2D combat that I love. Also, I really like art, it’s visually appealing.

What I think will win: Mortal Kombat. I’m not mad at it at all, I love the privilege.

The best beds

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Crash Bandicoot 4: The Time Has Come Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Mario Kart Live: Home Arena Minecraft dungeons Paper Mario: The King of Origami

Optional personal: Oh it Animal crossing, Sure. Lots of people have bonded with this game this year (myself included). The island’s encounters with friends are enough to seal the deal, not to mention the tremendous creativity and ultra-low stakes in a year like 2020 (bite by a wasp, wake up, and enjoy your day).

What I think will win: See above.

The best sim / strategy

I can’t really think of this as I haven’t played any of these, but the shots are Crusader Kings III, Desperados III, Gear Tactics, and Microsoft Flight Simulator And the Xcom: Chimera Squad

Best Sports / Racing

I can’t really think of this as I haven’t played any of these, but the shots are Dirt 5, F1 2020, Fifa 21, NBA 2K21, And Tony Hook Pro Slider 1 + 2

The best team game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Between us Call of Duty: War Zone Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Appraisal

Optional personal: It is a game in between Between us And the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. They both create utter chaos in their charming way. As much as I like Animal crossing You don’t come together and “play”, you do come together and feel lively (which is totally fine).

What I think will win: Usually I say Call of duty But, I don’t know, these charming little games have been great at healing the soul this year, so … see my comment above.

Content Maker of the Year

Alana Pierce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmirex

TimTheTanMan

Valkyrie

Optional personal: I’m about to be incredibly transparent but I’ve been following Black girl gamers For a very long time, so I have to give full love to Jay-Anne Lopez. Like. Thank you for creating this space for us, I’m rooting for you along the way!

Who do I think will win: I don’t even know but I really hope it is Jae An.

Best debut game

I can’t really think of this as I haven’t played any of these, but the shots are Carrion, Mortal Shell, Raji: Old Epic, Rocky, And the Phasmophobia.

All sports

Admittedly, I don’t follow Esports at all so here are all the candidates in each category.

Best Athlete: Ian “Kremsix” Porter, Hugh “Show Maker” Soo, Kim “Kanyon”, Jeon Bo, Anthony “Schutze”, Cuevas Castro, Matteo “Zyud” Herbot Best Coach: Danny “Zonic” Sorensen, Dai-hee “Christy” Park, Fabian “Grabs” Le Mans, Lee “Ziva” Jae-min, and Raymond “Rambo” Lucier. Best event: Blast Premier: European Spring 2020 Finals, Call of Duty League 2020, Iem Katowice 2020, League of Legends World Championship 2020, and Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020. Best game: Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, League of Legends, and Valorant. Best host: Alex “Golden Boy” Mendes, Alex “Machin” Richardson, Evgie “Sajoks” Deportee, James “Dash” Patterson, and Yoren “Scheffer” van der Hayden. best team: Damwon Gaming, Dallas Empire, G2 Esports, San Fransisco Shock, and Team Secret.

And that’s all the candidates! Fans can go to the link Here To vote on their favorites as the fan vote contributes to who wins (they don’t totally decide / decide, their votes will be taken into account). What game are you voting for? What surnames do you think they neglected? Do I need to put more video games in my online shopping cart? The answer is yes, but what have I really missed?

(Image: Square Enix)

