OnePlus 10 Pro: the start of pre-booking for the most powerful OnePlus phone; Launching next week – Marathi News | Oneplus 10 pro launch starts on January 4th with first-generation Snapdragon 8 pre-registration today

OnePlus 10 Pro smart phone Pre-booking has begun in China. The phone will be launched on January 4th. OnePlus 10 Pro smart phone The company will also launch a vanilla OnePlus 10. The OnePlus 10 Pro features an LTPO 2.0 display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 80W fast charging.

Pre-registration for OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones has started from Monday. The phone can be pre-booked from the company’s official website and JD.com. The phone will be launched on January 4, according to the Chinese website Oppo. But this is just a leak, so the launch date of the phone cannot be trusted unless it is announced by OnePlus.

Possible Specifications for OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone will also have an LTPO 2.0 display. The phone will come with a 6.7-inch QHD + AMOLED display. Which will support 120Hz refresh rate. The device can get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage. The 5000 mAh battery of the phone can support 80W fast charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro can be launched for 1,069 (around Rs 80,200).

