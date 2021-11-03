The European Union and Peru coincide in support of dialogue between Chavismo and the opposition

The head of the European Union’s foreign policy said that the European Union and Peru synchronize in support of dialogue to find a “political solution” in Venezuela, which in turn is going through “the outcome of the upcoming elections” that will be held in the country, Josep Borrell.

The European politician, the high representative of the foreign policy of the continental bloc, referred to the Venezuelan crisis during his meeting with foreign media in the Peruvian capital, as part of his first visit to Latin America since taking office in 2019.

Government and opposition dialogue

Borrell was satisfied with the support of President Pedro Castillo’s government for the “dialogue process” initiated in Mexico between Chavismo and the opposition, as well as the “positive understanding” offered by Lima to electoral missionThe official said the EU would send to the upcoming local and regional elections in Venezuela, “where all the opposition will participate.”

Thus, the head of European Foreign Policy indicated the new position of Peru in the face of the Venezuelan crisis, after the state had been one of the strongest defenders of the opposition, Juan Guaido in recent years.

Indeed, Peru was a founding member of the Lima Group, made up of countries in the region opposed to Maduro, but seems to have lost its power today.

Since Castillo took office as president in July, Peru has announced her departure from the group, although it has yet to officially confirm his departure.

After meeting the day before with Peru’s Foreign Minister, Oscar Martua, Borrell stressed that both the EU and the Andean country now support the dialogue process, “regardless of whether there are countries with different opinions within the Lima Group”.

The diplomat also stressed that he invited Peru to join the contact group chaired by the European Union and in which countries such as Argentina, which was previously in the Lima Group, participate.

“I’m not the one who said in which group Peru should play, but I was very interested to know that they support this negotiation process. I think it should be done,” Borrell said.

regional elections

Regarding the regional elections on November 21 in Venezuela, Borrell defended the dispatch of a European observer mission, the goal of which is nothing but to “contribute to creating an atmosphere in which the elections can represent the views of Venezuelans.”

“If the opposition presents itself, it is agreed that there are those who check the institutional quality of those elections. We will not support the opposition, we do not support anyone. We will only check how this election will develop.”

