The death of former Argentine President Carlos Menem

Former Argentine President Carlos Menem (1989-1999) died this Sunday, according to sources from S.Los Arcos Anatorio from city Buenos Aires , Where he was arrested since December 15th.

Menem has been moved to Los Arcos Sanatorium Initially, he underwent a prostate medical examination and was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection that complicated his heart problems.

On Christmas Eve, he fell into a coma after contracting kidney failure in the midst of his delicate health, although he later emerged from the coma and was feeling better.

Monem was a lawyer and had been president for two consecutive terms, from 1989 to 1999, after he was governor of La Rioja, his native province, between 1973 and 1976, the year he was arrested after the coup that led to the last dictatorship. (1976-1983) – and again from 1983 until he began his presidential campaign for the 1989 elections in which he ended up winning.

The former head of state and the senator were also arrested on two other occasions in 2020, although he later returned to participate in virtually different sessions of the Senate, a methodology established during the coronavirus pandemic.

Minutes after entering 2021, Zolemita tweeted the words: “We defeated you, 2020”Next to a photo showing her hands crossed with her father.

Days ago, the senator’s daughter expressed her regret that a “great defender of life” had not been able to participate in the debate over the abortion law, which the Senate finally approved on December 30th.

His tenure as head of state was marked by a shift in the economy, with a significant commercial openness and an intense process of privatizing public companies, but also by accusations of corruption, which he has had to face in court in recent years, over time. He has held the position of Senator, a position he has held since 2005.

(Efe info)

