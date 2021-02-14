Muguruza misses two balls against Osaka and says goodbye to Australia

Garbini bid farewell to Muguruza in the Australian Open after missing two game points against Japanese Naomi Osaka, who entered the quarter-finals after winning 4-6 6-4 7-5. The Spanish, who is currently in the finals of the tournament, showed a high level before which she was a great favorite to beat the tournament, but her nerves betrayed her and she did not know how to close the match.

“In the end you played very well but she could have controlled that game more. The feeling is very good after those two weeks. You played very well and in the end you are playing with the best players in the world,” he explained after letting the win slip by.

“In the end you played very well, but you could have dominated the game more,” he told a news conference.

“Now I intend to participate in the Dubai and Doha championships in the Middle East tour. Although the uncertainty prevents me from researching more,” he revealed his upcoming tournaments in which he will be present.

After Muguruza’s elimination, the Melbourne Grand Slam tournament remained with Rafa Nadal as the only Spanish actor. Mallorca will seek a place in the quarter-finals against Italian Fabio Funini.