How do you take care of your smartphone battery?

Stop a lot of light! The first reaction to battery saving is to reduce the screen brightness. In fact, too much light not only damages your battery, but your eyes too. It is recommended to set the brightness toautomatic“So that it adapts to the ambient light.

Preferred dark mode Switch to Dark mode in its OS And / or the application has many advantages. Firstly, it relaxes the eyes because the screens emit less blue light. This is even more true in the evening, before bed: Dark Mode is highly recommended. After that, it makes possible significant gains in autonomy.

Manage opening and closing your favorite apps It is advisable to make sure to close all applications that one uses very little, and conversely, to leave the most used applications open, especially those related to social networks. In fact, constantly restarting it requires more energy …

Watch out for wireless connections! If something consumes power, connect via bluetooth or wifi (Do you know what wifi 6 is?). Care must be taken to deactivate this type of connection, otherwise the device will constantly search for a new connection nearby. This means if you have to use this type of connection, you have to remember to deactivate it once done.

Activate geolocation only if needed Using GPS also requires a great deal of power. So it is best to limit the use of geolocation to a few specific apps (weather forecast, mapping, etc.). In this case, feel free to go to your device's settings to allow access to the location of a few apps.

Activate power saving mode Now, almost all smartphones have something called “Energy saving”. Available for both iOS and Android, it allows you to automatically restrict the activity of some background apps (or even block some) and disable some of the visual effects.

Change the battery instead of the phone If it really dies, it is better to change the battery than buy a new smartphone, especially if it still works fine and its operating system is up to date. If Really want to change your phone, go to Refurbished ! Note that unless you have chosen a smartphone ‘Ethics“Like what Fairphone offers, it would be better to contact a professional to replace the battery. However, it would be much cheaper than buying a new smartphone.