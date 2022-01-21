The Czech billionaire is racing at 417 km/h on the German highway | abroad

Faster than Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1, for the Czech billionaire Radim Baser (58), it is clear that it cannot go fast enough. He pushed the accelerator so hard that his Bugatti Chiron reached speeds of up to 417 km/h on the German highway. Passer also records everything for posterity. The video has been viewed more than 5 million times.



KVE



Jan 21. 2022



source:

Focus, 20 minutes













There are no speed limits on certain parts of German motorways. A perfect place to test my car, Baser must have thought. According to his own statements, the scene in question was recorded on a Sunday morning in July 2021 along the highway between Berlin and Hanover. At the beginning of this month, he posted the video online.

Radim Basser (58) hits 417 km/h on a German highway with his Bugatti Chiron. © screenshot



Since then, the photos have caused an uproar in Germany. But there may be no legal consequences for the Czech speed demon, because there may not have been a speed limit on the road. At the request of the Associated Press (AP), the German Transport Ministry stated that “any behavior on the road that leads or could lead to danger to (others) road users is reprehensible.”

All road users must comply with the rules of traffic regulations. The law requires drivers to “drive so fast that the vehicle is under control at all times.” Whether this is the case at 417 km / h on a highway is very doubtful.



You cannot view this content This content includes cookies from social media or other third-party platforms. Since you have disabled these cookies, this content will remain hidden. Please accept social media cookies to continue displaying content.