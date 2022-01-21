Australian Open: Zverev in the Round of 16 | NDR.de – Sports

Status: 01/21/2022 1:42 PM Alexander Zverev in the round of 16 at the Australian Open. The Hamburg pro tennis player confidently won in Melbourne against qualifiers Radu Albot (Moldova) 6:3, 6:4, 6:4.

This means that third place in the world rankings has not dropped a set after beating Daniel Altmaier (Kimpen) and John Millman (Australia) in the tournament. In Denis Shapovalov, the top seed in Germany is now facing a completely different caliber. The 22-year-old Canadian is ranked 14th in the world. In the six confrontations with Shapovalov so far, Zverev has won four times.

Zverev: “I didn’t feel perfect”, but they won

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal can wait in the quarter-finals. For such a task, Zverev must improve. “I hope there will be another four good matches for me,” he said. It was a lackluster success against Albott: “I didn’t feel perfect – but who is perfect? ​​In the end I won and I’m happy with that,” Zverev said.

Superior to Albot in all respects

Zverev took the first serve from Albot and then outperformed his opponent in all respects. An early break was also sufficient in the second round, despite some double errors and a lack of focus, the Hamburg player set the tone and got the set.

Finally, in the third set, Zverev performed better again and pulled Albot’s teeth with several aces. The decisive break was 5:4, after nearly two hours of play, the German converted his third match point to victory.

Appeal to a sense of responsibility among professionals

In light of the non-compulsory coronavirus tests, Zverev appealed to his colleagues for a sense of responsibility. Hamburger said after reaching the Round of 16: “At the end of the day, we as players have to take responsibility for ourselves. We have our own test kits and everyone has to take responsibility for themselves. I know I wear it and I do it because I can’t decide for the other players.”

Tennis pros had to take a PCR test after arriving in Australia, followed by a rapid test five to seven days later. All other tests are carried out on a voluntary basis, and the organizers offer test kits for this. However, Zverev did not want to criticize the regulation on Friday. “The government has decided that we live like all Australians,” said the man from Hamburg. “I hope all the players and coaches around them are also being honest.”