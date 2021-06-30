The coronavirus continues to spread, with nearly 378,000 new infections recorded worldwide

The news portal ynet, Jnetio Ahronot on Wednesday, reported that the fourth type of coronavirus epidemic, of Indian origin, called Delta, is spreading faster, but there are still no serious patients in Israel.

On Tuesday, 293 new coronavirus infections were identified with 67,895 tests performed. Recently, nearly 300 patients were identified with the virus in a single day in early April.

The Israeli Ministry of Health already has four severely infected settlements, and Tel Aviv is one of four moderately infected places. However, in addition to two other poorly affected cities, 270 settlements in Israel remain unaffected or barely infected.

The number of serious illnesses requiring hospital care continued to increase, although the number of infected people increased. Experts explain this with the very high vaccination coverage of the elderly and those at risk, and they hope that this situation will remain unchanged.

In recent days, a comprehensive publicity campaign has been launched to vaccinate the age group from 12 to 15 years, with the aim of stopping the epidemic by increasing the protected population and using 1.4 million doses of the vaccine with the guarantee expiring at the end of July.

The goal is for as many people as possible to receive the first dose of the vaccine by July 9, because then they will have the opportunity to have the second vaccine by the end of the month, which is three weeks between the two vaccinations.

The campaign’s success is indicated by the fact that by Tuesday morning, vaccination among 10- to 19-year-olds was up from 23 percent in the previous week. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Bennett Naftali published, through his Twitter account, the news of the vaccination of a daughter named Michel in this age group to encourage young people to follow suit.

The government encourages Israelis that if they succeed in significantly increasing the proportion of vaccines currently on the cutting edge of the world, no further restrictions are expected in addition to mandatory mask-wearing.

In the vaccination campaign, which began in late December, 5,582,560 of the 9.3 million people in Israel over the age of 12 were vaccinated at least once with a vaccine developed jointly by Pfizer and BioNTech. This represents 60.03 percent of the country’s population.

Currently, at the start of the Delta 4 epidemic in India, 50 people are hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19), 24 are critical – three-quarters of whom are not immune – and 16 are in need of a ventilator. .

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 841,610 cases of coronavirus have been identified. The disease has killed 6,429 people in Israel since February last year.

(MTI)