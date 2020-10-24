BD Wong, too much or too little will disappoint you

Famous people born today: Shenae Grimes, 31; Elisa Taylor, 31; BD Wong, 60; Kevin Kline, 73.

Merry Christmas: Look at the pros and cons of every situation you face this year. Refuse to let your emotions lead the way when stability and preparation are your best course of action. Too much or too little will get you down. Balance, integrity and creativity will encourage better relationships, positive experiences, and a future built on trust, hard work and cooperation. Your numbers are 4, 12, 20, 24, 32, 41, 46.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Put your energy into place. Do something to help your community or contribute to a cause that motivates you to make a difference. Take advantage of an experience that will help you use your knowledge and skills to improve your relationships and surroundings. 4 stars

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Bring the change that will propel you in a new direction. Get rid of anything that doesn’t work for you anymore, and go to new beginnings. It is best to leave a sensitive case alone for now. . Keep your reviews for yourself 2 stars

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Keep the ball moving. Do not rely on information provided by someone. Check every word before you get involved in something risky. Protect your reputation and live up to your principles and expectations. Avoid manipulative people. 5 stars

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Change will be good for you. Consider doing something different with someone you love. Making adjustments to your surroundings or the way you live will be better than expected. A joint venture will make you nervous, but the results will be worthwhile. 3 stars

LEO (July 23 – August 22): Physical activities that require thinking, agility, and strength will motivate you to do something you have been hesitant to do in the past. Time to move away from what you cannot change and move on to what excites you most. 3 stars

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22): You will make a change. Use your wits, and be ready to jump at any opportunity that comes your way. Don’t let anyone get in your way or disrupt your plans. The information you collect will change the way you do things. 3 stars

Libra (september 23 – october 22): Make affordable plans. If you exceed your budget or make promises that you cannot keep, you will have to back off. Be prepared to set aside the time and work required to finish what you start. Avoid manipulative situations. 5 stars

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Don’t start something that you can’t finish. Emotional problems will arise if you disagree with someone close to you. Evoking the past will set off fire. Be kind, not malice. A romantic suggestion or compliment will help keep the peace. 2 stars

Sagittarius (november 22 – december 21): Watch a lot, but reveal a little. The less other people know about you, the better. Spend some time fixing your surroundings. Don’t worry about what other people do or think. Follow the path that makes the most sense for you. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 – Jan 19): You may disagree with the people you live with or around, but it is best to listen until you understand how to reach a working compromise. Finding a solution gives you control. Follow by taking action. 3 stars

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18): Emotional spending won’t solve problems. Organize your finances and budget, and you’ll feel better about your future. When asked to participate in something that doesn’t interest you, choose to do what you want. Find a way to relieve stress. 3 stars

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Find a unique way to let someone know how much you care. The gentle and simple gesture will encourage you to share more interests and engage in fun geared towards bringing the two of you closer. Love is on the rise. 3 stars

Baby’s birthday: You are sensitive, impulsive and tireless. You are aggressive and protective.

