The cause of Sean Connery’s death was confirmed as pneumonia and heart failure

According to the newly released death certificate, former actor James Bond passed away last month from pneumonia and respiratory failure among other factors.

Sean ConneryThe cause of his death was confirmed after his death last month (October 20) at the age of 90.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the former James Bond actor died in his sleep, with factors mentioned on the death certificate such as pneumonia, respiratory failure, old age, and atrial fibrillation – an irregular heartbeat.

Connery died in the early hours of October 31 in his luxurious mansion in Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas. His wife, Micheline Rockbrunn, had previously told how the actor died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family.

His widow revealed that the actor suffered from dementia before his death. She said, “It wasn’t life for him.” “It affected him. He couldn’t finally express himself …”

Condolences and condolences poured out from his successors in the wake of his death.

Daniel Craig He released a statement, “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He set an era and style. The intelligence and magic that he portrayed on screen can be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.”

Pierce Brosnan She posted on social media, “Sir Sean Connery, you were the greatest James Bond to me as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. I cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will last forever.”

He continued: “You have led the way for all of us who have followed the steps of your distinctive foot.” “You have been mighty in everything, as an actor and as a man, and you will remain so until the end of time. The world has loved you and will miss you. God bless you, rest now, be in peace.”