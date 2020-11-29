Full Beaver Moon will appear tomorrow morning – best time to see it from the UK

If you’re a fan of stargazing, be sure to mark tomorrow morning in your diary.

A full beaver moon appearance is set, and you don’t want to miss it!

The Beaver full moon will peak at around 09:30 GMT, but it will appear full for several days, according to NASA.

She explained: “The moon will appear full for about three days at this time, from Saturday night until Tuesday morning.”

The moon will be close enough to reflect the sun to pass through the partial shade of the Earth, with 83 percent of the moon in partial shade at 4:44 a.m., the height of the eclipse.

“Without instrumentation, the moon’s darkening during this eclipse would likely not be noticeable, but for spacecraft on the Moon such as the Lunar Orbital Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), the decrease in solar energy will be noticeable.”

This special full moon is known by many names, including beaver moon, frost moon and oak moon.

NASA explained: “Going by season, as the last full moon in the fall, the Algonquin tribes in what is now the northern and eastern United States called this moon a cold moon, because of the long and cold nights.



The other names were Frost Moon or Winter Moon, due to frosts as winter approached. With the passage of the month, this will be the beaver moon, and after that it will be the cold moon. “

If you miss this month’s full moon, the good news is that there is another moon in 2020.

A full moon will fall in the sky on December 29th.