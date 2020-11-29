What to do if you have an insecure Thanksgiving feast

On Sunday, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams has repeatedly offered advice to Americans who have ignored the matter Corona Virus Safety Tips on Thanksgiving.

His message: It’s never too late to act. Get a test. isolation.

Adams used his opening statement inFox News SundayTo “thank” millions of people [who] They did the right thing “by scaling back their holiday celebrations during the pandemic.

And for those who did not, he continued: “We want you to know that it is not too late to take measures to slow the spread of this virus. You can still isolate. You can still get tested in three to five days. You can still take measures that have been shown to be proven. It helps us prevent cases, hospitalizations and deaths. “

Surgeon General Jerome Adams on “Fox News Sunday”. (Screen capture: Fox News)

He returned to that advice over and over again during a Fox interview.

He said, “If you’ve been in a gathering of more than 10 people without your mask for the past several days, please, take the test in the next three to five days.”

“We want you to think about what you did during the holidays,” he added later. “If you travel, if you are in a gathering with people outside your household wearing a mask, you can take steps now to prevent you from being an asymptomatic publisher and turning into a community spread. There’s still a chance.”

His comments come amid a bleak news cycle in the pandemic as cases and hospitalizations strain medical infrastructure across the United States, including in Rural areas And other areas far from the coastal hotspots last spring. Most of the states They set up weekly case records in November, And many of them set weekly death records. The United States has now recorded nearly 270,000 deaths from the Coronavirus, according to tracking data from Johns Hopkins University.

A worker walks between portable units for registration and testing in New York City. (Cathy Willins / AP)

Anthony FauciThe US government infectious disease expert said Sunday that Americans should be prepared for a “sudden surge” in the coming weeks. Fauci and other US government experts referred to the winter break.

“It’s almost certain that there will be a rally because of what happened with travel,” Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week”.

“We are very concerned about what could happen after Thanksgiving,” said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, on CBS’s “Face the Nation” program.

Adams had a similar message, while also being optimistic about Coronavirus vaccine candidates. But he said there are steps people can take now to “bridge us to a vaccine” with the fewest deaths possible. These steps include wearing masks and getting tested.

He said, “I want to be honest with the American people: It’s going to get worse over the next several weeks.” “But the measures we take in the next several days will determine how bad it is.”

