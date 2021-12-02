The Best Print Ads of November

As we scroll through information about the worlds of the Metaverse, immaterial and virtual contacts, in November press releases Run away from home.

Thanks to the reduction of restrictions in some countries, Amazon e Volkswagen, among other things, they launched daring executions with colossal results. Physical advertising allows, at the moment, perhaps much more than other digital channels, to make room for inspiration, creativity and the perception of completely new forms of communication with people.

For example, listening to the sounds of nature while waiting for the bus like I did E.ON in Hungary.

Let’s enjoy together a selection of this month’s “very material announcements”.

Amazon Prime The wheel of time

Prime video Promotes the launch of an epic fantasy series wheel of time with publication in 3D creation in the process of creating and amplifying live motion And with the star of the series Rosamund Pike.

It’s the first time an entertainment company has used a anamorphic billboard to promote a series.

Prime Video premiered in Piccadilly Circus, A London, on November 15, maoutside the house It will also appear at popular locations in major markets, including Big Kahuna’s New York City In Times Square and Shinjuku Vision Cross Tokyo.

H&T Mortgages – Ready to love again

H&T Pawnbrokers is the UK’s largest mortgage broker and has released its new Christmas campaign.Ready to be loved again“.

This is the first advertising product launched by the brand in collaboration with M&C Saatchi Since he started working with the agency earlier this year.

H&T’s new festive campaign seeks to increase sales of pre-loved diamond jewelry. It also prompts people who may have never considered buying gifts from a pawnbroker to consider it as a way to present something unique to a friend or family member.

M&C Saatchi has worked closely with H&T to develop a series of stunning executions, each bringing the concept of the beloved to life by blending black and white photography with a modern color image.

Best November Press Ads: Santander Santander cashback campaign

Santander Giant faucets installed Coins poured onto billboards in London and Manchester to announce the bank’s offer of a monthly cashback on family bills.

The goal is to promote the show in a memorable way. It appears to have been hit correctly.

E.ON Group Hungary – Budapest tram stations feature music produced by live plants

The advertising agency ACG and E.ON createdgreen sound havensAs part of the company’s campaign that focused on the importance of combating climate change.

Thanks to unique installations, passengers passing the tram stops on the Széna and Szent Gellért squares are not only greeted with live plants, but can also immerse themselves in the sounds of nature: In fact, the music in the stations is created by the vital vibrations of plants.

Volkswagen commercial cars – Drop shutters when overworked

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Mental Health UK carries their message forward #DownTools Right on the street with a series of amazing street art.

Painting murals by the famous artist Peter Barber Appearing on the shutters of a dry cleaner, butcher, and bakery, she shares the message “We lower the shutters when they are tired@insieme all’hashtag #DownTools.

