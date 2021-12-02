The Best Print Ads of November

As we scroll through information about the worlds of the Metaverse, immaterial and virtual contacts, in November press releases Run away from home.
Thanks to the reduction of restrictions in some countries, Amazon e Volkswagen, among other things, they launched daring executions with colossal results. Physical advertising allows, at the moment, perhaps much more than other digital channels, to make room for inspiration, creativity and the perception of completely new forms of communication with people.
For example, listening to the sounds of nature while waiting for the bus like I did E.ON in Hungary.
Let’s enjoy together a selection of this month’s “very material announcements”.
Read also: KFC, McDonald’s, and Audi: Best October Press Releases
Amazon Prime The wheel of time
Prime video Promotes the launch of an epic fantasy series wheel of time with publication in 3D creation in the process of creating and amplifying live motion And with the star of the series Rosamund Pike.
It’s the first time an entertainment company has used a anamorphic billboard to promote a series.
Prime Video premiered in Piccadilly Circus, A London, on November 15, maoutside the house It will also appear at popular locations in major markets, including Big Kahuna’s New York City In Times Square and Shinjuku Vision Cross Tokyo.
Advertising Agency: Amplify, London, UK
H&T Mortgages – Ready to love again
H&T Pawnbrokers is the UK’s largest mortgage broker and has released its new Christmas campaign.Ready to be loved again“.
This is the first advertising product launched by the brand in collaboration with M&C Saatchi Since he started working with the agency earlier this year.
H&T’s new festive campaign seeks to increase sales of pre-loved diamond jewelry. It also prompts people who may have never considered buying gifts from a pawnbroker to consider it as a way to present something unique to a friend or family member.
M&C Saatchi has worked closely with H&T to develop a series of stunning executions, each bringing the concept of the beloved to life by blending black and white photography with a modern color image.
Advertising Agency: M&C Saatchi, London, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Media Agency: M&C Saatchi Performance
Photography studio: Horton Stephens Productions
Photographer: Nick Dolding
Best November Press Ads: Santander Santander cashback campaign
Santander Giant faucets installed Coins poured onto billboards in London and Manchester to announce the bank’s offer of a monthly cashback on family bills.
The goal is to promote the show in a memorable way. It appears to have been hit correctly.
Demo ad created by Creative Engine, UK for Santander, in Finance category.
Advertising Agency: Engine Creative, UK Creative
Strategy Director: Nicolas DePaul
Account management: Nick Pollack, Marianne Roberts, Tom Butler, Chanel Darko
Agency Senior Project Manager: Chelsea Chapman
Agency Designer: Aaron Bassi
Production company: Posterscope, Media Co
Artwork: Hogarth
Planning / Media Purchasing: Carats
E.ON Group Hungary – Budapest tram stations feature music produced by live plants
The advertising agency ACG and E.ON createdgreen sound havensAs part of the company’s campaign that focused on the importance of combating climate change.
Thanks to unique installations, passengers passing the tram stops on the Széna and Szent Gellért squares are not only greeted with live plants, but can also immerse themselves in the sounds of nature: In fact, the music in the stations is created by the vital vibrations of plants.
Advertising Agency: ACG Budapest, Hungary
Creative Group Head: Rita Alberti
Copywriter: Tímea Maróti
Technical Director: Daniel Kitay
Studio Head: Mahali Harazin
Account Manager: Petra Creston
Senior Account Manager: Szilvia Kránicz
Senior Social Media Manager: Csilla Erdei
Head of Public Relations Group: Brigitta Dear
Public Relations Specialist: Balint Mikola
Sound Studio: Avidio System
Partner outside the home: JCDecaux Hungary
Creative Director: Laszlo Nagy
Director of Integration: Bianca Bogdoso Nagy
Volkswagen commercial cars – Drop shutters when overworked
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Mental Health UK carries their message forward #DownTools Right on the street with a series of amazing street art.
Painting murals by the famous artist Peter Barber Appearing on the shutters of a dry cleaner, butcher, and bakery, she shares the message “We lower the shutters when they are tired@insieme all’hashtag #DownTools.
Advertising Agency: BBH, UK
Head of Marketing and PR: Kate Thompson
Director of Public Relations and National Communications: Laura Pignal
Communications Director: Louise Willis
Communications Director: Matthew Mann
BBH Creative Team: Luke Till, Lawrence Buchelle
BBH Creative Director: Remko Graham
BBH Strategist: Thandi Mbire
BBH Strategy Director: Selina Koo, Aparna Bangor
BBH Senior Account Manager: Andrew Connolly
BBH Account Manager: Arabella Johnston, Caitlin Quigley
BBH Account Executive: Amber Sidney-Woollett
movie credits
BBH Producer: Nikola Oxotic
Production company: Spindle
Director: Spencer MacDonald
Executed Producer: Lou Gajen
Producer: Mike Carr
DoP: Jake Scott
post production
Editorial/Editing House: Rich Woolloway
Post office: Framestore
Next Producer: Jake Saunders
Sound: 750 mph
Sound Studio Engineer: Marcin Pwalik
print credits
Produced by BBH: Beth Mechem
Down Tools Designer: Rob Wilson
Shutters Shutters: Toby Triumph
Photographer: Dan Sims
Shutter installation team: Peter Barber
Media Agency: PHD
Friendly alcohol advocate. Future teen idol. Beer aficionado. Amateur music fanatic. Food guru.