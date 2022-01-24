In orbit in 2024 the first space film studio

Cinema can truly become spatial! That’s right, in 2024 was launched The first studio to produce space films. This is See-1, the work of Space Entertainment Enterprise, a British company led by Russian producers Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky.

Therefore, 2024 promises to be a year destined to change the history of cinema, but also of humanity. News is circulating all over the world that in 2024 it can be launched into orbit The first studio to produce space films. A historic change in the world of cinema thanks to the See-1 module that will be connected to the International Space Station. It’s work Space Entertainment Corporation, a fledgling British company led by Russian producers Elena and Dmitriy Lesnevsky. Just to let themselves tell a Delivery time : “SEE-1 is a great opportunity for humanity to move to a different world and start an exciting new chapter in space. It will provide a unique and affordable home with endless opportunities.”

After launch into space, the See-1 module will remain connected to Axiom, the world’s first commercial station, until 2028. After this deadline, the module will be able to move without any restrictions in orbit.

Hollywood Among the Stars: Tom Cruise, the set of the next movie will be in orbit

Michael Suffredini, President and CEO of Axiom, is excited: “Adding a dedicated entertainment venue to the Axiom Commercial Station will further increase its usefulness as a global user platform and highlight the range of opportunities that Axiom offers. The new space economyRichard Johnston, President of Space Entertainment Enterprise, understands how launching this unit into space could revolutionize the world of entertainment: “Creating a place for the next generation of entertainment in space opens endless doors to revolve New and amazing content e make dreams come true“.

See 1, in fact, according to preliminary information must host inside Movies, music, TV shows and sporting events, but also a group of artists and creators ready to create content in orbit. Among the first projects announced there is also New Tom Cruise movie, produced by Elena and Dmitriy Lesnevsky, which could be The first movie shot in orbit. At the moment, everything is silent about the project, but we can certainly tell you that the new Tom Cruise movie will not be a sequel to the “Mission Impossible” and will be able to count on the cooperation of SpaceX, the space company Tesla. Elon Musk.