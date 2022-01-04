The attorney general closes the case against the former New York governor

Authorities say the high requirements of criminal proceedings have not been met. It is alleged that Andrew Cuomo inappropriately touched the employee. Resigned in August.

Prosecutors have a criminal case against former New York state governor Andrew for sexual harassment como, Designation. On Tuesday, the authority in Albany said, after a thorough examination, it was found that the high requirements of a criminal process could not be met. It was about allegations that the 64-year-old should have inappropriately touched an employee in his office as a governor.

como He resigned in August after similar allegations by several women. He was governor of New York for ten years. “Like most New Yorkers, I am deeply concerned by allegations like this,” said District Attorney David Soares. Such behavior should be present in the government and not in any job. Other regional prosecutors have also ended their investigations.

Last year, an investigation by New York Attorney General Leticia James found that como He sexually harassed several US state officials. Among other things, there were unwanted touches, kisses, hugs and inappropriate comments. In addition, the governor created a “hostile work climate” and a “climate of fear” for women, according to the investigative report.

(APA/DBA)