California wildfires: 20% of sequoia trees destroyed – NEWS 360 – WORLD

Washington: Wildfires have been burning in California for the past two years

Reports indicate that sequoia trees, one of the largest trees in the world, have lost 20 percent of their value. Thousands of sequoia trees have been destroyed this year alone. Sequoia trees, believed to have never caught fire, have been severely damaged by wildfires. Wildfires have destroyed a third of the small forests in California’s Sequoia National Park. As a result, 2,000 to 3,000 sequoia trees were affected by subsequent wildfires. Wildfires in Sequoia National Park have also destroyed 7,500 to 10,400 sequoia trees in the western Sierra Nevada. In 2015, two sequoia trees caught fire for the first time. In 2017, some sequoia trees caught fire.

The worst wildfire in history

The state experienced the largest wildfire in California history in five years. Forest fires caused the most damage last year. The bushfires, which started in August 2020, were put out in January. The situation would have been worse had it not been for the heavy rain and snowfall on October 25 this year.

Various measures to protect sequoia

The authorities have taken various measures to protect the sequoia trees. The absorbent-like fire retardant gel on baby diaper covers the 200-foot canopy. Sprinklers were used to retain the moisture content of the wood. Branches and twigs exposed to fire were cut from the tree and taken care of.