The 49ers trade for express pass assistance at the Jordan Willis in the New York Jets

38 mins ago Marsh Tyler
Santa Clara – The 49ers’ final trade of the season pales in comparison to the acquisitions of Jimmy Garoppolo and Emmanuel Sanders in recent years, but they struck a deal Wednesday to aid their impulse with broken passes.

A league source confirmed that Jordan Willis, a reckless third-year player, joins the Niners from the New York Jets, the worst in the NFL.

Willis’ trade will not be official, due to the ongoing COVID-19 protocol and physical exam, until next week, so he is unavailable when the 49ers (3-3) play next Sunday at the New England Patriots (2-3).

The cost isn’t prohibitive for the 49ers intent on producing a larger experimental class next year from this year’s five-man package, coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday. The NFL Network reported that the 49 teams will participate in the sixth round selection of 2022 versus Willis and the choice of the seventh round in 2021.

One look at the current line of defense and it’s clear why Willis is needed. Better yet, check out the injury report, as the 49-man squad has lost many defenders this season: Nick Bossa, Solomon Thomas and Ziggy Insah. Also, neither de Ford (rear) nor Ronald Blair (knee) are expected to be available before Week 10 so they are out for another month.

