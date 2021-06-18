Tennis news: Kohlschreiber moves into the quarter-finals in Halle | tennis news

Veteran Philip Kohlschreiber is getting better on his way to Wimbledon.

The 37-year-old from Augsburg reached the quarter-finals of the ATP Tour in Halle for the first time in more than two years, on Wednesday defeating uncomfortable Frenchman Corentin Muttet with a powerful turf tennis 6:4, 7:6 (7). : 4). In contention for his seventh semi-final in East Westphalia, the tournament winner from 2011 will face world number seven Andre Rubillo (Russia) or Jordan Thompson (Australia).

Latest arrivals in Munich 2019

Most recently, Kohlschreiber was among the last eight of the ATP Tour’s home game in Munich in May 2019. At the French Open in Paris, the longtime Davis Cup player impressed with his entry into the third round, including His surprising victory over Aslan Carazio, who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open. Kohlschreiber will be participating for the 16th time in the turf event at Wimbledon (from 28 June).

And there could be another significant event pending for the former top 20 player this year, and the Olympics could begin in Tokyo. “Alexander Zverev, Jan-Lennard Struve and Dominic Kupfer will play in the singles. It is still open whether Philip Kohlschreiber can enter the tournament through his protected standings,” national team coach Michael Coleman said. In Tokyo, a maximum of four starters per country are allowed in singles.

Sports Information Service (SID)