Mesut Ozil criticizes Arsenal after being excluded from the Premier League squad
Ozil has not been selected in Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad, which means he can only play for Arsenal U-23 until his deal ends next summer.
The 32-year-old accused the club of being disloyal after being neglected.
“When signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged allegiance and loyalty to the club I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated.
“As I just discovered, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I’ve always tried to stay positive week to week that there might be a chance to get back into the team again soon. That’s why I’ve kept silence so far.”
“Before the Coronavirus was broken, I was really happy to develop under our new coach, Mikel Arteta – we were on a positive path and I would say my performance was really good. But then things changed, again, and I am no longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. .
What else can I say? London still feels at home, I still have many good friends on this team, and I still feel a strong bond with the fans of this club.
“Regardless of anything, I will continue to fight for my chance and I will not let my eighth season at Arsenal end this way. I can promise you that this difficult decision will not change anything in my mind – I will continue to train to the best of my ability and wherever possible use my voice against brutality.” For the sake of justice. “
Arsenal did not immediately comment when contacted by CNN
And while he had some success during his time in North London – three FA Cups and the Community Shield – the Premier League title proved elusive, meaning that 2004 was still the last time the club won the league.