Mesut Ozil criticizes Arsenal after being excluded from the Premier League squad

Ozil has not been selected in Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad, which means he can only play for Arsenal U-23 until his deal ends next summer.

The 32-year-old accused the club of being disloyal after being neglected.

“When signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged allegiance and loyalty to the club I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated.

“As I just discovered, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I’ve always tried to stay positive week to week that there might be a chance to get back into the team again soon. That’s why I’ve kept silence so far.”

“Before the Coronavirus was broken, I was really happy to develop under our new coach, Mikel Arteta – we were on a positive path and I would say my performance was really good. But then things changed, again, and I am no longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. .

What else can I say? London still feels at home, I still have many good friends on this team, and I still feel a strong bond with the fans of this club.

“Regardless of anything, I will continue to fight for my chance and I will not let my eighth season at Arsenal end this way. I can promise you that this difficult decision will not change anything in my mind – I will continue to train to the best of my ability and wherever possible use my voice against brutality.” For the sake of justice. “

Arsenal did not immediately comment when contacted by CNN

Ozil was signed to Arsenal in 2013 for $ 54.8 million for the club. It has since gone on play 184 Premier League matches for the club, in which he scored 33 goals and provided 54 assists. Out of 184 matches, Arsenal won 100 and lost 33.

And while he had some success during his time in North London – three FA Cups and the Community Shield – the Premier League title proved elusive, meaning that 2004 was still the last time the club won the league.