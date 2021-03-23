Tennis: Tim’s opening win in Doha

“It wasn’t my first match against him,” Tim recalls confronting him from a young age “ten or eleven years ago.” Carazio was on the tour, but he wasn’t an unknown territory to Tim as a player. He also trained with us for a short time in Vienna. But of course it has raised its bar significantly in the past six months. Still on the field, Tim said, by the way, also in front of the spectators – it was so fun to play against him.

Thiem will now meet fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals on Thursday. He had previously defeated Kazakh Alexander Public 6: 4 6: 3. Against Bautista Agut, Tim had won only once in four matches, but it was his last match so far in the semifinals of Saint Petersburg in 2018. All previous encounters have also taken place on solid ground. .

Tim opening win in Doha Three and a half weeks after losing the round of 16 at the Australian Open, Dominic Tim on Wednesday announced he had won the ATP Tour. After saying goodbye to his inaugural hard court tournament match of $ 8,90,920 in Doha, Austrian defeated Russian top seed Aslan Karazio, who reached the semi-finals in Australia, 6: 7 (5/7) 6: 3 6 after a group deficit: 2.

Karazew opponent more difficult than expected

Carazio proved from the start that his entry into the semi-finals of the Australian Open was a huge surprise, but it wasn’t a coincidence. The Russian presented himself as a full-fledged player, with powerful dispatch and powerful forwards. With Twainer at stake, the 27-year-old has proven he is technically capable, too. Tim also played with confidence in his service matches, so the first set went into the tiebreak without a break.

There Tim was on his way to govern. The Lower Austrian immediately made a small break and then moved away to 5/2. However, the apparent advance was not enough to win the group. Carazio scored five straight points and used his first set ball after a backhand error Tim, who still had room for improvement in his game.

Tim kicks off

Tim didn’t let himself derail due to the failed first sentence. The first seed in Austria won the first two breakout balls in the entire match in the first half of the second set. The second got a backhand from the world No. 45th. so far. Tim confirmed the second half with confidence. In 4: 2, the Austrian got into trouble again. After defending two balls from breakage, Tim played the match after a difficult fight and served.

A draw in Thiem’s ​​group gave another boost. The world number four played more power and confidence in his strikes. The bonus was a quick break again. As the Austrians increased, the Russians made mistakes. After a successful Breakball challenge, Tim withdrew 4-1. This progress cannot be denied and use the first match ball after 1:56 hours.

ATP 250 Championship in Doha

(Qatar, hard court $ 890,920)

Quarter-final board: Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP / 5) Dominic Tim (SRB / 1) 7: 6 (7/3) 2: 6 6: 4 Andre Roblio (RUS / 3) Marton Fucsovics (HUN) wo Taylor Fritz (USA) Denis Shapovalov (CAN / 4) 5: 7 6: 3 7: 5 Nikolos Basilashwili (GEO) Roger Federer (SUI / 2) 3: 6 6: 1 7: 5

Tableau of the 16th round: Dominic Tim (SRB / 1) Aslan Karazio (Russia) 6: 7 (5/7) 6: 3 6: 2 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP / 5) Alexander Public (KAZ) 6: 4 6: 3 Andre Roblio (RUS / 3) Richard Gasquet (FRA) wo Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Lloyd Harris (RSA) 4: 6 7: 6 (7/5) 6: 2 Taylor Fritz (USA) David Goffin (BEL / 6) 6: 1 5: 7 7: 6 (9/11) Denis Shapovalov (CAN / 4) Vasek Pospisil (canister) 7: 5 6: 4 Nikolos Basilashwili (GEO) Malek Jaziri (TUN) 6: 2 6: 2 Roger Federer (SUI / 2) Daniel Evans (UK) 7: 6 (10/8) 3: 6 7: 5