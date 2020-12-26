The former MSV fan favorite moves to the second German league

The Würzburger Kickers are strengthened. The bottom of the table in the second German league fell on one of the former MSV Duisburg fans’ favorites.

In the future, the 30-year-old will be a defender of the Würzburger Kickers plural. It was officially presented in Würzburg on Christmas Eve.

Rolf Felcher He returned to Germany. The Swiss-born Venezuelan international returns to the second German league after four years abroad – Spain, England and the USA. Here he played once for MSV Duisburg . As for the zebra, he was also active in the third league and rose with the club in 2. The German League On. Total come Felcher 57 competitive games by Meidericher. At Wedau, he was a fan favorite.

Felcher wants to keep the league with Würzburg

“Rolf has seen a lot in his career so far and has a lot of experience, even in tough situations. In addition to his football quality, we were particularly impressed with his mental strength. Already in the first discussions he was clearly keen on his new assignment. Said Sports board member said,” We are happy that he chose us Sebastian Chopin About the new commitment on the Würzburg home page.

Venture across Spain (Getafe, Real Zaragoza) and Wales (Cardiff City) Felcher He jumped to the US to the Los Angeles Galaxy, where he was on a contract for three years and more Zlatan Ibrahimovic They played together. The strong right-back has a total of 26 international players in Venezuela, including 14 World Cup qualifiers and four matches in the Copa America. He has previously played in all U-national teams in Switzerland (44 international matches from U16 to U21).

“Würzburg is a challenge and I love challenges. I would like to help the club in my capacity to stay in the league. I am a positive person and I firmly believe that we will achieve this goal. But it is only possible together!” themselves Felcher To start training on Sunday 27 December.