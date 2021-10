Windows 11 usually works better on the same hardware than its predecessor, provided it’s not some kind of game.

Since Windows 11 makes better use of advanced processor features than Windows 10, it works better on the same hardware in principle. However, a problem has been discovered these days that can unpleasantly affect users who trust this high performance and enjoy playing it.

Independent Benchmarking Developer UL . Standards, a computer base and the computer games They also noted in their tests that VBS, which Microsoft plans to release next year, could cause PC game performance to drop by 25-30 percent. And VBS is needed because, in Microsoft’s words, it uses the features of virtual machines to create and separate a secure area of ​​memory from the normal operating system. Windows can use this “default safe mode” to store a number of security solutions, significantly increasing protection against vulnerabilities in the operating system and preventing the use of malicious attacks that try to circumvent the protection.

By the way, VBS is a feature that is primarily intended for corporate clients so that work computers are not compromised. Even though VBS is built into Windows 10, it is disabled by default, which means that if someone upgraded from Windows 10 to Windows 11, you don’t have to worry about enabling VBS unless you’re running the enterprise version of the older OS. The problem occurs when someone receives/buys a device with an OEM version of Windows 11 installed, because with Windows 11, Microsoft will officially work with the vendors to activate VBS at the factory.

It also follows from the above that there may be variances in different measurements, depending on how Windows 11 is installed and whether or not VBS is enabled. That’s why UL Benchmarks promised to update PCMark or 3DMark with a routine that detects whether VBS is active or inactive and notifies the user.

Of course, the best thing to do, though, is for Microsoft to slightly improve this security feature to make it useful for gamers to use Windows 11 as well.

