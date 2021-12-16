Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 – Economy tablet with Unisoc processor, 10.5 inch screen, 7040 mAh battery: Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Tablets



Samsung announces a new budget tablet, with a large screen and decent specifications – Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

The new device is not recommended for games, but for movies, series, browsing and many other activities in the field of multimedia is excellent (large screen, four speakers with Dolby Atmos support, etc.). The tablet comes with built-in Samsung TV Plus software (providing access to hundreds of free channels), as well as Kids Mode (providing parental controls and some educational content).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 full specifications:

10.5 inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels;

Unisoc T618 octa-core 12nm processor, Mali-G52 MP2 GPU, 3/4 and 32/64/128 GB storage + microSD card support up to 1 TB;

Android 11;

4G (optional), Wi-Fi a / b / g / n / ac, bluetooth 5.0 LE, USB Type-C 2.0, 3.5 mm jack and GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS on the side of the site, four speakers With Dolby Atmos

8 MP with f / 2.2 lens slot, records at 1080p with 30 frames per second and 5 MP front camera;

7040mAh battery with 15W charging, 508gm. Its dimensions are 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9 mm.

Even if it comes with a 15W charging base, there will be a standard 7.5W charger in the retail package.

How much will the new tablet cost in Europe?

3 GB of RAM + 32 GB stocare + Wi-Fi only – 229 euros;

4 GB of RAM + 64 GB stocare + Wi-Fi only – 259 euros;

4 GB of RAM + 128 GB stocare + Wi-Fi only – 309 euros;

3 GB of RAM + 32 GB stocare + 4G – 279 euros;

4 GB of RAM + 64 GB stocare + 4G – 309 euros;

4 GB RAM + 128 GB Stocker + 4G – 359 euros.