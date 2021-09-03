Syria’s anti-aircraft defense destroys 21 of the 24 missiles fired by Israel

Russia stated that the Israeli Air Force fired 24 missiles at targets in Syria, which were countered by the Russian-made Buk and Pantsir anti-aircraft defense systems.

“About 1:30 a.m. [horário local; 19h30, no horário de Brasília] Colette explained in a press briefing that on September 3, four F-15 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force hit 24 guided missiles at targets in the Syrian Arab Republic.

He noted that the Syrian air defense had eliminated 21 Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S1 missiles in service with the Syrian armed forces.

Syrian government forces have over the years repelled air strikes, including against Damascus, Mostly come from Israel.